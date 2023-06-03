Three Important Dates in June Disney Investors Need To Pay Attention To

There are three important dates in June that Walt Disney Company stockholders will need to pay attention to in June.

The current stock price for The Walt Disney Company does not indicate good things to come. Inside the Magic has reported on Disney stock multiple times, but Disney has never been surrounded by as much controversy as it is now.

Disney is currently wrapped up in political lawsuits and various monetary failures that have tainted a company much thought could do no wrong. Disney is a company just like Apple, Google, Amazon, and Comcast, and these mega-corporations go through highs and lows.

However, in June, investors will be focused on three key dates that have nothing to do with the political battle between Disney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Here are some of the key dates to pay attention to, according to The Motley Fool.

June 16

Disney has been responsible for helping the recovery within the cinematic sector domestically and worldwide. The Walt Disney Company and its various studios have been a part of five of the six best domestic box office opening weekends since November 2022. Unfortunately, the overall figures have been pretty disappointing, and none have come from Disney Animation Studios.

Despite the negativity, Disney’s Pixar Animation Studios hopes to hit a home run on June 16 when it releases Elemental (2023). The new Pixar film follows the courtship of two elements in a world where fire, water, land, and air residents live together. The film is slated to be released in just two weeks.

June 21

Disney Plus has been in a bit of a slump lately, and for investors, one show will be a must-watch event. On June 21, Marvel Cinematic Universes’ newest miniseries, Secret Invasion (2023), will be released on its flagship streaming platform. The show features star Samuel Jackson as Nick Fury leading a team of allies to thwart a “secret invasion” of Earth before it’s too late.

One thing that has been clear to investors and stock owners of Disney is that content matters. On Disney’s latest earnings call, CEO Bob Iger mentioned that he plans to raise prices for the ad-free version of Disney+, meaning that every big-budget television production has to be a hit. With Iger also looking to shave $3 billion a year in content costs across the entire company, it’s also critical that the projects that live to see the light of day are popular.

June 30

Should Elemental flop, Disney could have one more ace up its sleeve. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) will be released in theaters on the last day in June. It’s been 15 years since the previous Indiana Jones movies came out, and it will be the first film in the series since Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012.

Investors will be closely watching to see how this project pans out. Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm resulted in new movies, shows, and theme park attractions based on the ‘Star Wars’ franchise.

This month, the media giant and Disney CEO Bob Iger will get the chance to tap into the second-largest franchise in the Lucasfilm catalog. It is expected to be a big draw, keeping Disney’s run of big opening weekends going for movie fans and shareholders alike.

Which of these releases will you be most focused on in June?