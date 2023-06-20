Terrifying Roller Coaster Evacuation Caught on Video

A terrifying roller coaster evacuation was captured on video in a theme Park in the United Kingdom in Europe.

United Kingdom Roller Coaster Evacuation Was Caught on Camera After Some Inclement Weather

A video recently released by ABC News on social media captures the terrifying moment several theme Park Guests were caught on video evacuating a roller coaster due to inclement weather in the surrounding area. The ABC News video does not specify the theme Park the footage is from. Still, after careful research, it could be determined that the video in question shows Guests exiting a roller coaster at the famous Alton Towers theme Park in the United Kingdom. The only information we get is that someone from Stoke-On-Trent recorded the video in question, or at least the video was captured in that area and location at the time of the evacuation.

See the video below for the terrifying moment captured on film as Guests evacuate from the top of the roller coaster:

SHUT DOWN: Rollercoaster riders were seen climbing out of a stopped carriage at the top of the track as rides at this U.K. theme park were halted due to "adverse weather." https://t.co/EAhrTWPhaW pic.twitter.com/0YUsAGLnob — ABC News (@ABC) June 19, 2023

In the video above, you can hear the people in the recording discussing if the people at the top are still on the ride, to which it is made known that the people are currently evacuating from the ride. There is no telling how high that top portion of the roller coaster really is, but it can be determined that by zooming in from the video, those Guests exiting the attraction are way up in the air. No injuries were reported from any United Kingdom theme Park in the Stock-On-Trent location. To leave a roller coaster that way up in the sky is no joke. Even if you are s thrill seeker or not afraid of heights, the video above is quite terrifying.

