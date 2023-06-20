Terrifying Roller Coaster Evacuation Caught on Video

in Theme Parks

Posted on by Emmanuel Detres Leave a comment
Terrifying Roller Coaster Evacuation Caught on Video

Credit: Inside The Magic / ABC News

A terrifying roller coaster evacuation was captured on video in a theme Park in the United Kingdom in Europe.

Terrifying Roller Coaster Evacuation Caught on Video
Credit: Stoke-On-Trent-LIVE

Also in theme Park news: Devastating Storm Leaves Disney Property in Ruins

United Kingdom Roller Coaster Evacuation Was Caught on Camera After Some Inclement Weather

A video recently released by ABC News on social media captures the terrifying moment several theme Park Guests were caught on video evacuating a roller coaster due to inclement weather in the surrounding area. The ABC News video does not specify the theme Park the footage is from. Still, after careful research, it could be determined that the video in question shows Guests exiting a roller coaster at the famous Alton Towers theme Park in the United Kingdom. The only information we get is that someone from Stoke-On-Trent recorded the video in question, or at least the video was captured in that area and location at the time of the evacuation.

See the video below for the terrifying moment captured on film as Guests evacuate from the top of the roller coaster:

Terrifying Roller Coaster Evacuation Caught on Video
Credit: Alton Towers Resort

Disney Parks latest news: Testing Officially Begins on New ‘Moana’ Inspired Attraction at Disney World

In the video above, you can hear the people in the recording discussing if the people at the top are still on the ride, to which it is made known that the people are currently evacuating from the ride. There is no telling how high that top portion of the roller coaster really is, but it can be determined that by zooming in from the video, those Guests exiting the attraction are way up in the air. No injuries were reported from any United Kingdom theme Park in the Stock-On-Trent location. To leave a roller coaster that way up in the sky is no joke. Even if you are s thrill seeker or not afraid of heights, the video above is quite terrifying.

Terrifying Roller Coaster Evacuation Caught on Video
Credit: Alton Towers

Be sure to follow Inside The Magic for more news like this on all your favorite theme Parks and entertainment worldwide.

How terrified would you be if you were part of a roller coaster evacuation that high up in the sky? Let us know in the comments below!

Tagged:Alton TowersEuropeTheme Park Accidenttheme park evacuationTheme Park Incidenttheme park newsTheme ParksUnited Kingdom

Emmanuel Detres

Since first stepping inside the Magic Kingdom at nine years old, I knew I was destined to be a theme Park enthusiast. Although I consider myself a theme Park junkie, I still have much to learn and discover about Disney. Universal Orlando Resort has my heart; being an Annual Passholder means visiting my favorite places on Earth when possible! When I’m not writing about Disney, Universal, or entertainment news, you’ll find me cruising on my motorcycle, hiking throughout my local metro parks, or spending quality time with my girlfriend, family, or friends.

Be the first to comment!