Ted Cruz Slams Disney for Unethical Practices

Making waves as usual, Ted Cruz slams Disney of improper hiring practices in a shocking recent statement.

It’s no secret that Ted Cruz has a bit of an issue with Disney, going so far as to make some very vulgar suggestions about Mickey and Pluto back in 2022. From confusion about Lightyear and its messaging to actively participating in anti-LGBTQ+ behavior, it seems that Cruz has a vendetta against Disney.

But these new remarks take things to an offensive level.

The Canada-born, Texas-raised politician is one of the many to actively back technology professionals in a Supreme Court debacle. A visa initiative at the heart of the issue allows approximately 200,000 foreign individuals to compete for American jobs.

Documents that the Washington Alliance of Technology Workers (Washtech) show that the Department of Homeland Security allows students to remain in the United States long after ending coursework.

As Cruz says, “President Biden’s DHS is circumventing the law Congress has established regarding non-immigration visas, and it’s hurting American workers.”

Ted Cruz slams Disney of unethical hiring practices, doubling down on his immigration opinions. According to the documents from the lawsuit, Disney is listed as a major US firm to use the so-called scheme to “use low-wage foreigners to displace American workers.”

It’s not the first time that Republican candidates have used Disney as an example to drive home points about their policies. The issue’s pernicious, first Donald Trump then Ron DeSantis, and now Ted Cruz slams Disney for alleged maleficence.

As the legal action continues, it likely won’t be the last time Ted Cruz slams Disney of wrongdoing in terms of immigration policy. Other companies on the hit list include Walmart and AT&T.

In many cases, these accusations are simply to fire up voters and create division, especially as Disney focuses on films like Elemental, an ode to immigrant parents.

Despite the controversy, the risk of exploiting foreign labor and the importance of American jobs is a high priority for many. Whether the accusations continue, or have any legal backing, is yet to be determined. But it certainly does call attention to some important issues that can offer valuable insight for Disney fans everywhere.

What do you think? When Ted Cruz slams Disney, does it align with your values? Share your ideas with Inside the Magic in the comments below!