Spider-Man Has No Powers in New Project

In recent years, Marvel Comics has expanded into the manga market by collaborating with Viz Media to publish the series, ‘Deadpool: Samurai.’ This was a major success for both the North American comic publisher and Manga distributor. Their partnership continued with the release of three new mangas: ‘Marvel Comics: A Manga Tribute,’ ‘Wolverine: Snikt,’ and most noticeably, ‘Spider-Man: Fake Red.’

While the first two Marvel mangas will contain masterful animation and entertaining storylines, ‘Spider-Man: Fake Red’ will attract a significant fanbase as it is drawn by Yusuke Murata, the artist of ‘One-Punch Man.’ He has utilized his prowess to introduce a new take on the beloved wallcrawler. Viz released an official trailer at the beginning of the month to promote the manga’s June 13 debut.

The Spider-Verse franchise has grown larger than ever in recent years. It has not only released the Academy Award-winning animated feature, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man 2018 video game has garnered similar accolades. The game was even instrumental in helping to launch this new Spider-Man manga.

‘Spider-Man: Fake Red’ centers around an awkward teen named Yu, who struggles to acclimate to his new high school. The stress of it all has him failing his classes and painfully failing to join any social groups. His life is upended when he discovers Spider-Man’s suit abandoned in an alley. He takes it, puts it on and indulges in the fantasy of being a confident and powerful hero. Yet, when a powerful enemy infiltrates the city and with no real Spider-Man in sight, Yu has to decide if he will become the new Friendly Neighborhood Web-Slinger. The only problem is he has no powers.

A preview to read ‘Spider-Man: Fake Red’ is now accessible on the Viz Media website and available for purchase on digital and paperback at all participating retailers.