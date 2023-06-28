Plot Twist: Warner Bros. Calls in Spielberg and Scorsese to Revamp TCM Amid Controversy

Last week, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) CEO David Zaslav stirred up some controversy involving Turner Classic Movies (TCM).

In a wild move, it was reported that several leaders at TCM had been laid off, including heads of programming, marketing, and partnerships. It spelled disaster for TCM, which is not only a channel, but also serves to preserve the history of films, filmmaking, and cinema in general. The layoffs were just the latest announcement in a long line of strange and controversial moves by Zaslav and WBD.

The news spurred iconic filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and Paul Thomas Anderson to reach out to Zaslav to argue against the decision. Each one reached out separately and then together as part of a joint effort to push the importance of maintaining TCM and its preservation efforts. They released a statement claiming that the conversation had them hopeful about the future of TCM and its restructuring, and now the result of that call has been made clear.

TCM programming executive Charles Tabesh will stay on in his position as Spielberg, Scorsese, and Anderson join on to help curate content. They’ll be joining new Warner Bros. studio chiefs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy to try and revitalize the TCM legacy while honoring the passion and history that’s gone into the film industry since its inception.

The team will work together to curate and oversee creative content, programming, and engagement for Turner Classic Movies, with a focused effort on continuing to build upon the foundations already set by the company. WBD has also stated that the content budget for TCM has increased, whereas the layoffs were part of an overall overhaul of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Zaslav’s next moves remain to be seen even as he’s one of the most controversial figures in Hollywood. Warner Bros. Discovery is clearly undergoing some massive changes during their merger and restructuring, but at least they’ve proven willing to listen to other influential people in the industry.

What do you think about the iconic team-up? Share your thoughts in the comments below!