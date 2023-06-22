‘Gladiator’ Star Shows Off New Body for Upcoming Sequel

Gladiator fans have been waiting for Ridley Scott to unleash Hades on any sequel updates to his cinematic classic. While the announcement of the second installment initially baffled the fanbase due to its definitive ending, the critically-acclaimed period piece still seems to have a big draw after 23 years. The movie’s stellar cast has galvanized even more interest to the new story. The current cast will consist of Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan, Paul Mescal, and returning stars, Djimon Hounsou and Connie Nielsen.

The Oscar-nominated star, Paul Mescal, was shown getting into gladiatorial shape as the actor was filmed for social media bulking up for the role. He was filmed by his personal trainer, Tim Blakeley of Media Physiques. Mescal is seen here doing upright rows with dumbbells to bulk up his shoulders and back. He will play the main protagonist, Lucius, who was featured as a child in the original film. Young Lucius was the nephew to the nefarious emperor, Commodus and a surrogate son to the hero, Maximus.

Gladiator 2 began filming in early June in Morocco after initial filming moved from Malta. The production was reported to have a serious setback due to an accident involving a fire stunt that put four crew members in the hospital. Two more suffered from burn injuries that were deemed “non-life threatening.” Since then, production has resumed and even the Moroccan Minister of Culture has visited the set as a sign of good will.

As for the premise, Gladiator was based on a fictitious Roman general, Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe) who existed among actual historical figures like Marcus Aurelius and his son, Commodus. The protagonist is faced with betrayal at the hands of Commodus who stripped Maximus of his military titles and has his family sentenced for execution. The Roman warrior barely survived his own death sentence as he was thrown into slavery. He proceeded to use his fighting prowess to compete in multiple gladiatorial games and utilize his growing fame to inspire hope and exact revenge on the cowardly new emperor.

The Sword-and-Sandal epic has not been a financial or critical success in Hollywood recently, but if anyone can make it prominent again, it is Ridley Scott. Gladiator was a revival of Roman period pieces like Spartacus and Ben-Hur that used immersive action sequences and groundbreaking visual effects with complex and gripping characters. Paramount Pictures will try to maintain this legacy of cinematic excellence as they are studio responsible for the franchise now. Gladiator 2 is slated for a November 22, 2024 release.

Are you excited for this sequel? Or do you think too much time has passed?