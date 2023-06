Guests flocked to Disneyland Park on Tuesday for one final ride on Splash Mountain, which closed to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. But with the unseasonably chilly temperature at the Southern California Disney Park, Guests found clever ways to stay dry on the water ride.

TikToker @lioness_love1991 shared this video of her mother getting ready to ride Splash Mountain while wearing multiple trash bags instead of a poncho:

After commenters asked where she got the trash bags, the TikToker made a follow-up video to explain. Another Guest told her that Disney Custodial Cast Members leave extra trash bags in trash cans around Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, and Disney California Adventure Park. They checked a trash receptacle near Splash Mountain and found the clean spare bags:

This caused controversy among some commenters, including Disneyland Resort Custodial Cast Member @infamousglory.

“Yes we put extra bags in the bins but that’s for us to just pull out the trash and not keep putting more🙃,” they wrote. “You can ask a custodial for a bag.”

“Custodial cm here please don’t do this we put extra bags bc they tend to rip at the bottom and all the trash juice leaks,” @marinarazon agreed.

“Some people will steal anything,” said @lazygirl616.

But others praised the family’s ingenuity.

“Smart!” @delladelray commented. “They charge 25 dollars for cheap ponchos.”

“Love a resourceful queen,” @shelbygrochowski said.

In the end, the family had a laugh with a Disney Custodial Cast Member who saw them wearing the bags.

“Funny thing is that right before she got in the ride we saw a janitor and we let them know we took it and they laughed so hard about it,” the Guest wrote. “She was so scared she would get in trouble lol.”

Was it okay to take trash bags from the Disneyland Park trash cans? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.