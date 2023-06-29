Anti-Disney Protest Makes It to the White House

The Writers Guild of America strikes are impacting every production studio in the United States. As SAG-AFTRA, the most prominent actors union, threatens to join the strike, the WGA is expanding its demonstrations outside New York and Los Angeles. On Wednesday, a Disney WGA strike marched on Washington.

Roughly two dozen writers started picketing around noon near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and 15th Street, a few blocks from the White House and the filming location of an upcoming Captain America sequel. Comedy writer Diana Metzger told Deadline that this was the first on-location WGA protest in Washington, D.C.

“It’s important to have a presence here because there are writers all across the country — not just in L.A., not just in New York — who are trying to make a living doing this,” she explained. “And it is not just a handful of wealthy people in those wealthy cities, it is all over the country. They shoot all over the country.”

Reporter Ted Johnson (@tedstew) shared this video of writers picketing on Twitter:

WGA picket lines come to Washington, this time near the White House and the production location of another Captain America movie.

WGA picket lines come to Washington, this time near the White House and the production location of another Captain America movie. pic.twitter.com/5TkPm0iNiK — Ted Johnson (@tedstew) June 28, 2023

Later, Johnson spotted actors rushing through the protest, which took place on streets closed for production. They appeared to be accompanied by police escorts:

The production appears to be ongoing as pickets continue. These appear to be actors heading to the set at the World War l Memorial.

The production appears to be ongoing as pickets continue. These appear to be actors heading to the set at the World War l Memorial. pic.twitter.com/amUU0D8X3w — Ted Johnson (@tedstew) June 29, 2023

This isn’t the first Disney WGA strike. Since early May, hundreds of writers have picketed outside Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California. Celebrities like Jay Leno and Mark Ruffalo have publicly supported the union, delivering meals and morale boosts to protest locations.

Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company have not commented publicly on the protests impacting Captain America: Brave New World. The WGA strike is expected to delay multiple upcoming Marvel and Star Wars films, as well as numerous Disney+ shows.

Follow Inside the Magic for updated coverage on the WGA strike, and share your thoughts with us in the comments!