Disney Character Exposes Himself to Children

A recent TikTok put a Disney Character on blast after he accidentally exposed his backside to hundreds of Guests during Disneyland Park’s Magic Happens Parade.

The Moana (2016) float is under fire once again following months of controversy about a culturally insensitive dance routine given to Disney Character Performers portraying the Disney Princess. The actress was briefly removed from the float following the social media backlash, though she eventually returned with the same choreography.

Now, the tables have turned to Maui. A Guest recently caught a Disney Character Performer’s costume malfunction on video as his grass skirt failed to cover the harness holding him onto the float. Though innocent, the display immediately raised red flags. Watch the TikTok shared by @imthecatalyst here:

“Maui got his Victoria Secret on,” the Guest joked.

The Disney Character Performer’s tights around the costume bodice appeared too loose, making the groin area sit too low. This gave the white harness strapped around the Cast Member’s waist, and between their legs, for safety purposes, the appearance of a bright white thong – and the tights resembled a bare behind.

Commenters quickly found the humor in the situation.

“Victoria should of kept that secret,” @desssyalyce wrote.

“Hot girl summer,” @gina_marie_t mused.

“Now everyone is going to be looking haha,” said @cilenarabotinsky1.

It’s important to note that no actual skin was visible – only Disney Character costume pieces. Unlike other Disney Character malfunctions, this accidental display was tame and hardly ruined the magic for the excited Magic Happens audience.

Have you ever seen a Disney Character mistake at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

