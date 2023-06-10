Disney invites its fans to celebrate 100 years of friendship with the Wonder of Friendship: The Experience. It is a pop-up event that will debut in Berlin, Germany from June 9 – 18, 2023. This experience is an interactive adventure with four themed installations that include: Alice in Wonderland, Lilo & Stitch, The Lion King and Mickey Mouse and Friends.

The exhibit uses augmented reality to immerse the audience into the world of their favorite classic Disney characters. Guests are inspired to play and explore through the multi-sensory showcases of friendship, adventure, and music. They can revel in their own friendships or with the iconic duos of Mickey & Donald when they enter the ‘Wonderverse,’ an interactive infinity room. Then, fans can visit ‘Ohana Bay’ where the sounds and scents of Lilo & Stitch’s Hawaii will help wannabe surfers find their balance in a surf experience.

Next, journey through the vivid and dream-like Garden of Mystery in the world of Alice in Wonderland. Guests will encounter massive, looming flowers and Bread-and-Butterflies within a fog-filled labyrinth. Lastly, dance and sing “Hakuna Matata” with characters from The Lion King as guests are invited to the Orchestral Oasis where they can sit on musical swings.

The experience lasts around 45-60 minutes with ample time for any photo opportunities. No food will be available in the venue, but there will be vendors outside with food for purchase. There will also be a pop-up area with multiple Disney items being offered by various retailers. While the event advocates that guests be 18 and older, anyone under the age of 18 is welcome as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

Wonder of Friendship: The Experience ensures that Disney fans will have the time to construct their own unforgettable memories that celebrate their personal friendships, as well as the Disney characters who represent what it means to call friends, family.