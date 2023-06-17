Are Guests Really Required to Sign a Waiver Before Riding the ‘Scariest’ Roller Coaster in the UK?

Guests looking to ride this roller coaster in Alton Towers Resort must sign a waiver before getting on the ride to protect any potential lawsuits from riders should anything happen – or do they? The waiver is due to the coaster’s intensity, dubbed the “scariest” roller coaster in Europe. Let’s find out.

Alton Towers Resort in the United Kingdom

Alton Towers Resort is a theme Park and Resort complex located in Staffordshire, England, not too far off from the village of Alton. The Resort includes a theme Park, water Park, spa, mini golf, and a Resort complex for Guests from all over Europe to enjoy. The Park opened in 1980 and has since brought thrills and excitement to people all over the United Kingdom. Alton Resort Complex is open seasonally from mid-March to early November. Quite a few items remain open year-round, like hotels and amenities.

Alton Towers Resort hosts annual special events like Alton Towers Scarefest, Octoberfest, and Mardi Gras. The theme Park is home to many attractions, including roller coasters. Some major roller coasters in the theme Park include rides like Galactica, Nemesis, Oblivion, Rita, Runaway Mine Train (no, not that one), and of course, the big, bad, scary one; TH13TEEN. Now, TH13TEEN is dubbed “the scariest roller coaster in the UK.” But why? Let’s find out together.

TH13TEEN – UK’s Scariest Roller Coaster

First opened in 2010, TH13TEEN is a steel roller coaster that is a haunted attraction listed as a Drop tower ride. This ride is the world’s first vertical freefall drop coaster, where the track and the train freefall at around five meters (about 16 feet) into darkness. The ride is popular among thrill seekers worldwide as early promotional and marketing advertisements told people that a waiver needed to be signed before getting on the roller coaster.

But is that statement true? Are Guests required to sign a waiver to ride TH13TEEN? The ads first promoting the roller coaster also stated that only individuals between the ages of 16-55 would be allowed to hang, and no one else.

Alton Towers says that their new coaster, Th13teen, is so mentally and physically harming that guests will be limited to only one ride per day. Then will be required to sign a waiver that protects the park from any potential lawsuits. The ride opens as a family coaster. (2009) pic.twitter.com/uK3IFEoYN5 — crazy ass moments in theme park history (@themeparkmoment) June 16, 2023

The answer is openly and plainly….No. The waiver idea and age limit were part of a marketing campaign to get people to come to Alton Towers Resort to ride the new ride back in the early days of the attraction’s opening. No age limits or waivers were needed to get on TH13TEEN. The only thing that Guests had to endure was a height limit for obvious reasons. The marketing ploy worked as hundreds of Guests flocked to the Park to ride the roller coaster.

Still, TH13TEEN is dubbed as the scariest and most thrilling ride in the united kingdom, and for all you thrill seekers out there, it’s worth the hype, or so I’m told.

