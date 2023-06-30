Alan Arkin Dies Leaving Disney’s ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ Fans With Positive Memories

In a tragic turn of events, Disney’s beloved Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies at age 89.

Little Miss Sunshine Fans Remember Positives as Alan Arkin Dies

Arkin had lifelong ties to entertainment, including time in the theater where he won a Tony. He gathered four Oscar nominations and earned yet another accolade with his win in 2007 as Best Supporting Actor for Little Miss Sunshine. The same role, the lovable Edwin Hoover, earned Arkin a BAFTA; and, along with the film’s cast, a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Starting acting lessons at age 10 and putting them to fantastic use. Alan Arkin dies and leaves fans with memories of smiles from Little Miss Sunshine. He holds a dear place in Disney and Hollywood history.

Arkin Leaves Behind Family and Fans

It’s certainly a sad day, as Arkin leaves behind his sons Adam, Anthony, and Matthew. In a statement, the sons note, “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and as a man. A loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.”

Little Miss Sunshine: Alan Arkin’s Leading Role

The character Alan Arkin played in Little Miss Sunshine, Edwin Hoover, was a man in a dysfunctional family. Centering about sending positive messages to youth, the family set out enter the “Little Miss Sunshine Beauty Pageant.” A veteran from World War II, the character loved his granddaughter, Olive Hoover.

He spoke message of strength and self-esteem in a film that arguably set into motion the current age of body positivity. Some of the quotes might be a bit rough around the edges, but the truth always is. In the words of Hoover, “A real loser is someone who’s so afraid of not winning he doesn’t even try.

Everyone dies. But not everyone gets to leave impressions on millions of people that shift the way they see the world. Thank you, Mr. Arkin.

Do you have any Alan Arkin memories? Share your thoughts and pay your respects in the comments below.