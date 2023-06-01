Disney Experience Returns Amid Closures and Layoffs

Disney and Star Wars fans were devastated last month with the announcement that the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser would be closing later this year.

The announcement came after months of specials, discounts, and rumors that the one-of-a-kind, immersive, and interactive Star Wars experience was struggling. The Starcruiser caused contention due to the fact that it had a strict story and timeline that conflicted with more recent Star Wars installments. It was blamed for being the reason fans couldn’t see characters like the Mandalorian or Boba Fett in Galaxy’s Edge although they could see Rey, Kylo, and Chewbacca.

While the news of a total closure was a shock to many, it didn’t quite come as a surprise. With a price point out of reach for the average family and rooms too small to hold more than a family of four, many people claimed it wasn’t worth the experience. However, in the midst of a truly innovative Park experience closing due to costs, it was just announced that the company would be bringing back another, highly expensive, offering.

Adventures by Disney is once again offering Disney Parks Around the World – A Private Jet Adventure for 2024. The experience takes Guests on a 24-day trip around the world, visiting 12 Disney theme parks, six countries, and three incredible landmarks. Guests must be 12 or older to travel and will be treated to a V.I.P. experience on an Icelandair plane traveling directly between stops. Guests will also get “personal access to experts and staff, who provide fun and fact-filled stories enabling you to be immersed in every location you visit.”

The cost per person starts at a whopping $114,995, which, for what you get when traveling, is an incredible deal. However, it’s telling that there’s a staggered registration system. Guests who have booked three or more Adventures by Disney experiences get first priority, followed by Guests who have booked any experience, then Golden Oak members, then the general public. The experience is clearly not geared towards the average family.

For 2023, Adventures by Disney is only offering one trip, which sold out quickly last year. For 2024, they’ve added an additional trip for Guests, offering two chances for travelers willing to pay the price for an international experience.

While it’s clearly directed at a certain group of fans, it’s a direct contrast to the fact that Disney was unable to keep the Galactic Starcruiser open due to its cost. As the average person struggles with wages and cost of living, a typical Disney vacation is already out of the question for many people. It just has fans asking: who’s even paying for this and what’s the appeal?

Would you take the trip if you could? Let Inside the Magic know what you think in the comments below!