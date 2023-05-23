Walt Disney’s original intent for the Disney Parks was for them to be in a constant state of evolution, and that’s part of why they are so popular and successful. However, the reasons behind the updates at the Parks (like Tiana’s Bayou Adventure replacing Splash Mountian) are only sometimes improvements in experimental technology. Things get a little dicey when the culture shifts and the audience turns on Disney.

Splash Mountain is one of the most iconic rides in the history of the Disney Parks, but it was recently shut down to make room for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Although many parties (including Disney) state that this was done to allow new stories to be told, backlash from “radical racial justice movements” might be the true motive. Although done with good intentions, it might actually be doomed on arrival.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Is Dead in the Water

There are undoubtedly many fans still mourning the loss of Splash Mountain and the removal of Br’er Rabbit and his buddies from the Briar Patch. As controversial as the characters and their film were, many agree that the supposed racial overtones were highly exaggerated and overblown.

Like many of his earlier films, Song of the South was something of a passion project for Walt Disney. He had such a special fondness for the characters and stories that he wanted to adapt the stories recorded by Joel Chandler Harris as soon as possible, and he went through the correct channels to do it. So why all the backlash, and what does this have to do with the new ride?

@mally_mouse goes into great detail on the background of Uncle Remus, Br’er Rabbit, and Splash Mountain in her analysis of the controversy surrounding the topics, but she also makes several good points about the upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure as well.

If Tiana and Naveen aren’t frogs anymore, why go back to the bayou at all? Why doesn’t Disney just recreate a screen-accurate representation of her restaurant in their Parks instead? More importantly, is this truly the result of a “politically correct scheme?”

The two biggest points we took away from this video were the literal definition of the scandalous “Tar Baby” and the outright disservice Disney is giving Tiana by not realizing her full potential with her upcoming addition to the Disney Parks. Defined as “a difficult problem that is only aggravated by attempts to solve it,” (and not out of a place of racial discord) Tiana’s Bayou Adventure might truly be a tar baby situation.

We’re not saying that Princess and the Frog doesn’t deserve an attraction, or that Disney shouldn’t utilize black stories, characters, and projects. However, is the current direction taken out of genuine inclusivity or are they being done out of fear of backlash?

