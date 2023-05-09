Governor Ron DeSantis Claims New Bill ‘Born’ Out of Disney’s ‘Arrogance’

Just days ago, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a new bill, SB 1604, that will include the nullification of any previous deals made by Disney and its governing district.

In a press conference held on May 5, DeSantis also spoke out about the bill and attacked Disney in some pretty harsh comments by the Florida governor.

DeSantis Slams Disney in New Comments About Bill SB 1604

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis just signed a new bill, SB 1604, that would kill the deal between The Walt Disney Company and its governing district, Reedy Creek, thus creating a whole new world of hurt for WDW.

In recent comments by the Florida Governor, he calls out Disney and says they are ‘arrogant.’

Per the video above, DeSantis’ direct comments were the following:

“But make no mistake about it, the reason why the legisltator had to act was not because of anything we did, it was basivally born out of Disney’s arrogance…”

DeSantis then mentions how Disney was wrong for creating these “sub-contracts” around the duly enacted laws in Florida.

The Disney vs. DeSantis War Wages On

This bill comes just a week after it was announced that Ron DeSantis would counter-sue Disney after they released their lawsuit through the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida.

DeSantis filed a counter lawsuit a few days ago against Disney, bringing more hatred and remorse for the Florida Governor.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been forging battles left and right ever since Disney took a political stance due to a bill passing in Florida that does not allow the state to teach LGBTQ+ content to kindergarten through third-grade children in elementary schools.

What Happens Now?

There is no word on any court of law sending Disney or DeSantis to testify before a judge. Both sides have filed their lawsuits and have made their stance. We wait to see what happens as this ongoing war wages between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Walt Disney World Resort.