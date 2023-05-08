Riddikulus! ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Ditches Spiders with Arachnophobia Mode

Fear not, spider haters! The hit game Hogwarts Legacy (2023) has patched in a new accessibility feature that basically eliminates spiders from the game called Arachnophobia Mode.

Despite receiving a bit of controversy and backlash at launch, Hogwarts Legacy has quickly become one of the most successful games of 2023. It has been released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows. It is set to release for the Nintendo Switch in July 2023. It has sold over 12 million copies and generated over $850 million in revenue.

Taking place in the Harry Potter universe created by JK Rowling, Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world game where players can explore the grounds of Hogwarts in the late 1800s as they battle dark wizards and a goblin rebellion. There is a plethora of other enemies as well, including trolls, dragons, wolves, the undead, and many more.

But for some people, the most terrifying creatures they could encounter are spiders. Arachnophobia is a very real thing, preventing many people from experiencing otherwise enjoyable forms of entertainment. Fortunately, the team at Avalanche Software agreed and created a solution: Arachnophobia Mode.

Arachnophobia Mode in ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ is Riddikulus

Related: Is a ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Movie In the Works?!

While a boggart is supposed to manifest itself as your deepest fear, for some Hogwarts Legacy players, that fear is already wandering freely on the campus grounds. Fortunately, Avalanche Software has figured out a creative way around this problem.

Instead of completely removing the enemies from the game, the developers basically cast “Riddikulus” on the spiders, making them look undeniably silly.

Their hairy appendages become smooth and shiny, their gross multi-eyed faces and fans are replaced with two big glowing red eyes, and their multitude of legs is replaced with roller skates.

Related: WB Reveals the Next Major ‘Harry Potter’ Installment, and It’s Not the HBO Reboot

The patch will also reduce the sound of spider screeches and skittering, remove small spider ground effect spawners, and make static spider corpses invisible.

If you require this feature, all you need to do is go into the accessibility menu and turn it on. It’s a nice addition to a game that is trying to separate itself from its controversial creator.

What would you like to cast Riddikulus on? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!