Retired Disney VP Annihilates DeSantis, Says Lawsuit Will Not Affect Park Attendance

Former Executive Vice President of the Walt Disney World Resort, Lee Cockerell, had some pretty exciting and harsh things to say about DeSantis and his war against Disney.

The lawsuit battle has begun against Disney and DeSantis. Both sides have filed lawsuits against the other, leading politicians and executives to speak up against or support this decision.

Let me update you on recent developments for those unaware of the ongoing legal warfare between DeSantis and Disney.

DeSantis Sues Disney in Counter Lawsuit

DeSantis Reedy Creek board decided through a unanimous vote to countersue Disney.

This decision came just days after Walt Disney World filed a lawsuit against the Florida Governor. It was the “lawsuit heard around the world.”

But now, DeSantis has a lawsuit against WDW that might see the light of day in court.

This entire political mess started after former Disney CEO Bob Chapek spoke up about a new law prohibiting the state from teaching LGBTQ+ content to kindergarten through third-grade children in elementary schools.

Following Disney’s decision to speak up and make a political gesture as a corporate company, DeSantis decided to dissolve Disney’s Reedy Creek, its self-governing system put in place long ago, which resulted in Disney fighting back with a lawsuit.

In a recent interview with Yahoo! Finance, former Disney Executive Vice President of Operations Lee Cockerell has spoken up regarding his stance on this entire debacle, having some harsh words for DeSantis and giving his opinion on how this will affect Disney Parks.

Lee Cockerell Speaks up Against DeSantis, Disney, and What This Means for Disney Parks

In an interview with Yahoo! Finance, Lee Cockerell was asked about his opinions regarding DeSantis’s behavior towards Disney and what these lawsuits mean to the WDW Parks.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance, former Disney World EVP of Operations Lee Cockerell talked about the fight between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Disney: "I'm not quite sure why he decided to take this on. There's seems to be no upside for the state."pic.twitter.com/qZo2XVVbn8 — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) May 3, 2023

In the video above, Cockerell discusses his shock toward DeSantis and his choice of words against Disney. Cockerell mentions how he isn’t quite sure “why he [DeSantis] decided to take this on.”

Cockerell says he does not believe the state has no “upside” regarding this counter lawsuit and Disney lawsuit against DeSantis and his administration.

Regarding Cockerell’s comments on whether or not these lawsuits will have any negative impact on Disney Parks, he had this to say:

“I think you’re not going to see any impact on the attendance at the parks. I don’t think it’s an issue. I don’t think 99% of the people out in the world are even thinking about it or care about it.”

Cockerell finishes his interview by mentioning how companies all over the country always bump heads with politicians or legislation and that this feud between Disney and DeSantis is no different.

