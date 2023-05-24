Report States Walt Disney World Replacing American Flags with Pride Flags for June

Tensions are high in the state of Florida as Governor Ron DeSantis prepares to announce his 2024 presidential bid with a focus on “making America Florida” while also fighting against Walt Disney World.

In the last several months, DeSantis has introduced a variety of anti-LGBTQ+ laws, including bathroom discrimination laws, outlawing gender-affirming healthcare for children and adults, banning books and minority studies, and criminalizing education focusing on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. While signing these bills into law, DeSantis has also targeted Walt Disney World with a variety of moves executed to strip power from the company.

DeSantis replaced the Reedy Creek Improvement District with his own Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, threatened to enact heavy tolls and taxes for Disney tourists, and mockingly suggested building a state prison next to the theme park. These combined efforts have directly targeted the LGBTQ+ Cast Members at Walt Disney World, as well as employees at other theme parks, which could have severe consequences on the hospitality industry in Central Florida. In the midst of this ongoing feud, a report has started to circulate that Walt Disney World will be removing the American Flag throughout the Park and replacing it with a pride flag for the month of June in support of the LGBTQ+ community along with a pride flag retreat including the Gloria Gaynor song, “I Will Survive.”

The rumor was started by the satirical social media account, Mouse Trap News, in a video posted to TikTok. While the video and the rumor are just a joke, there are hundreds of comments that do actually believe the report, with several adamant opinions regarding the “announcement.” Several users commented, claiming they wouldn’t be visiting Disney ever again, “we won’t be spending any money here!” “That’s disgusting,” said other comments. “So stupid, kids don’t need to see this crap!” One comment was very heated, stating “LEAVE OLD GLORY ALONE. TOO MANY LIVE FOUGHT FOR OUR FLAG. THE HELL WITH THAT STUPID FLAG. IT MEANS NOTHING. OLD GLORY MEANS MORE. HOME OF THE BRAVE.”

However, many comments were quick to realize it was a joke, “real or not, it doesn’t bother me one bit! That flag will not stop me from going to Disney!” said one comment. “Oh please let this be true! We’re going in the fall and I would love if a population of people were boycotting,” said another. The comments were also flooded with several rainbow and rainbow heart emojis as people laughed at the joke. “I don’t know what I love more, that its so easily [sic] to fool them or that it encourages them to not go to the parks and helps keep the haters out,” one comment joked.

While Mouse Trap News is a satire account, many people were quick to believe the announcement was real, dividing viewers in the comments. Realistically, although Disney is engaged in a legal battle with DeSantis over his bills targeting the Parks, the company would never take such a bold and divisive stand of support. What does end up happening between the theme park giant and the state of Florida remains to be seen.

