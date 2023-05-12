The New ‘iCarly’ Trailer Basically Confirmed Creddie and Fans are Freaking Out

iCarly fans are losing their minds over next season’s trailer.

The adult spinoff of the 2007 Nickelodeon show about three kids with a webcast launched in June of 2021, and is now entering its third season. Starring Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress, and Jerry Trainor, longtime fans seemed pleasantly surprised with the new show’s quality, especially given that one of the main characters, Jeanette McCurdy, declined to return.

When the original iCarly began, Freddie was Carly’s clingy neighbor, who had a giant crush on her. Over the years, their relationship has gone hot and cold – but mostly cold – and as the show moved along it was clear that the couple the writers had put stock in was Sam and Freddie, not Carly and Freddie.

They still did try to tease fans over the years – there was more than one occasion where Carly and Freddie would share a dance or romantic moment. There was even one episode in which Carly and Freddie briefly date after he saves her from being hit by a truck.

By the end, however, they always end up going back to “just friends.”

In the final episode of the original series, when Carly moves away, she does give Freddie one last kiss, which at the time was bittersweet, as fans had every reason to believe this would be the end of their story.

Now, however, it seems that they’re dusting Creddie off and bringing the ship out of the shadows. Early last season, Carly and Freddie were put together in a fake dating scenario, and by the end, Carly had planned his birthday party and sparks were flying – much to the chagrin of his current girlfriend, Pearl.

What’s more, this trailer isn’t so much teasing Creddie as it is outright promising us that it’s coming. Unlike the Nickelodeon trailers that were released back in the day, the clips used in this one leave little to the imagination.

It seems that, after all of these years of yanking them around, the people behind iCarly are finally ready to give Creddie fans what they want: A relationship between two best friends who love each other and work well together – because let’s face it, who could ever imagine those two apart?

Creddie fans can tune in to receive their just desserts when the first two episodes of Season 3 premiere on Paramount+ on June 1.

Were you a Creddie shipper back in the day? Or were you into Seddie? Let us know what you think of this development in the comments below.