Did Halle Bailey Break Up With Rapper DDG To Join Prince Eric on Land?

Rumor has it that Halle Bailey and her boyfriend, a rapper named DDG, have split – and her online Little Mermaid fans are wondering if it might have something to do with a certain prince.

Halle Bailey and E-list rapper DDG are rumored to have broken up.

Based on the evidence, it looks like Halle Bailey did break up with DDG.

The rumors initially emerged online yesterday, and while DDG acknowledged them, he did not deny the breakup; instead, he laughed about the tweet calling him an “E-List” rapper.

He said:

“E-list rapper” kinda funny ngl lol

What’s even more convincing, though, is the fact that Halle Bailey has apparently blocked DDG on Twitter.

User @steventaughtme pointed out:

HALLE BAILEY HAS BLOCKED DDG. I REPEAT HALLE BAILEY HAS BLOCKED DDG.

There is no word on why the couple split, and they were actively talking online as little as a week ago, so the reason isn’t immediately apparent to any outside observers. However, this is a sudden change because just this morning, People published a piece on their “Fairy-Tale Romance,” in which they reported that the rapper could “see himself proposing ‘eventually,'” and quoted Bailey saying this:

“I think the best thing about young love is that you’re able to continue to find yourself through this journey of loving somebody else…and you’re discovering new parts of yourself and maybe things that you didn’t notice before about your heart.”

Things may have changed since she gave that interview, or she was being cautious with her words.

Fans of the new live-action Little Mermaid, however, have a theory as to what may have been the reason for the alleged breakup.

Could Halle Bailey have feelings for her Little Mermaid co-star Jonah Hauer-King?

Those keeping an eye on the premieres of Disney’s The Little Mermaid that have happened in LA and London have noticed something incredibly sweet: The chemistry between its two lead stars.

Time and time again, Jonah Hauer-King, who plays Prince Eric in the new live-action adaptation, has been photographed being incredibly sweet with his Ariel.

In one interview, Hauer-King talks about how Bailey came to him in his trailer after his audition to tell him he did a good job.

She just said, so kindly and so sweetly, that, “I think you did a great job. I just want you to know it was amazing to meet you, and I hope to see you again soon.” And it was just so simple, but so gracious. And obviously I didn’t know if she had done that to all the guys who were auditioning – turns out she didn’t…but it just said something about her kindness and her friendliness and her being supportive of me.

It’s evident in his interviews that the actor, at the very least, has a deep and supportive friendship with Halle Bailey. He talked to one reporter about how she “always held my hand:”

Stepping onto a set like that was thrilling but quite intimidating as well, so she just looked out for me. She always held my hand literally and metaphorically, and yeah, I was very grateful for her.

He wasn’t lying: Little Mermaid fans afterward found no shortage of photos from the premieres of Halle Bailey holding hands with her Prince Eric.

It’s hard to miss their obvious chemistry and connection, and many avid star-watchers are putting two and two together and saying it all just lines up a little too well to be a coincidence: Halle Bailey breaks up with her boyfriend the same week she’s spotted having palpable chemistry with a co-star.

It could, of course, also simply be that: Chemistry. It’s something two actors have to have if they’re going to create a movie with a love story as beautiful and simple as Ariel’s and Eric’s, and what we’re seeing could simply be the natural spillover of that chemistry – as well as a very sweet friendship.

Still, it’s fun to imagine that these two loved each other so much as Ariel and Eric that they also fell in love as Jonah and Halle.

Alas, only time will tell – but there’s not too much time left before we can all bask in the glow of what is sure to be top-notch on-screen chemistry. We can all see Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King as Princess Ariel and Prince Eric when The Little Mermaid finally reaches theaters on May 26.

Do you think Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King could be dating?