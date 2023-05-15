Dwayne Johnson Franchise Axed Following Kidnapping Claims

Actor Dwayne Johnson has been in the midst of controversy following recent claims.

Now a Hollywood icon, Dwayne The Rock Johnson got his start in entertainment with the role of The Scorpion King alongside Brendan Fraser in The Mummy Returns (2001). That was followed up with Johnson’s own movie, The Scorpion King (2002), and he was off to the races. In an acting career that has spanned more than two decades, Dwayne Johnson has starred in numerous blockbusters, including recent films like Moana (2016), Jungle Cruise (2021), and DC Universe’s Black Adam (2022).

Johnson announced alongside Disney CEO Bob Iger at the company’s recent shareholder’s meeting that he’d return to his role of Maui in a live-action remake of Moana. The announcement was met with some backlash, as many fans shared that they had grown tired of live-action Disney remakes, but that controversy was nothing compared to the recent lawsuit facing the beloved actor.

Inside the Magic previously covered that Dwayne Johnson was named a defendant in a $3 billion lawsuit alleging kidnapping that just moved forward in the judicial system. The Rock, alongside many other defendants, is being sued by Trenesha Biggers, also known as Rhaka Khan, during her former TNA and WWE days, alleging that she and her kids were kidnapped. Biggers said in the lawsuit that she and her children were forcibly evicted from her house in Tampa Bay, Florida, and taken to a Miami hotel where she said she was physically and emotionally abused. She also claims that Johnson and his business partner, Dany Garcia, threatened her.

Johnson has denied any wrongdoing in the case and vowed to clear his name. Johnson and Garcia’s team put out a joint statement, sharing that they “categorically deny any involvement in the alleged incident,” and that they “look forward to clearing their names in court.”

That hasn’t stopped backlash from coming, though. Shortly after the lawsuit moved forward in court, a report came forward sharing that Johnson was no longer being considered by Disney to play a role in Pirates of the Caribbean. Of course, many believed this had more to do with Disney’s longstanding partnership and his role in several other Disney movies already rather than anything to do with the franchise itself.

However, another Deadline report has now come forward claiming that The Rock may be in danger of losing another hit franchise. Dwayne Johnson’s NBC sitcom Young Rock, which has three seasons, may not be returning for a fourth time around. The series has looked at The Rock’s life before getting into acting, including his time playing football at the University of Miami, his relationship with his father Rocky Johnson, and feuds with several top WWE stars, like Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker.

Several other reports have come out since this initial reporting, indicating that the lawsuit may have something to do with the decision, but this most likely has more to do with Dwayne Johnson and the television company than anything else. If the two parties believe this is still a viable and financially-sound option for a fourth season, they’ll still move forward. However, as court proceedings get underway, there may be decisions to move away from the series altogether on the part of both The Rock and NBC.

