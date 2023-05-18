Disneyland’s “Worst Season” Is Here, Guests Demand an End to Event

Disneyland is busy throughout the year, although sometimes definitely more so than others. Spring break, summer, and the holidays bring thousands of people to the Parks each day, creating massive crowds and long lines. However, according to recent Guests on Twitter, there’s a time of year that’s worse than even the holidays.

Disneyland offers several special events throughout the year, primarily with their Disneyland After Dark series which includes Throwback Nite, Sweetheart Nite, Star Wars Nite, and now Pride Nite. Most of these take place over a weekend or two and are after-hours, separately ticketed events for Guests.

Then there’s Grad Nite. Grad Nite is a seasonal event that takes place throughout May and June and are technically separate and after-hours events, but the event brings in hundreds to thousands of teenagers and families to the Parks during the daytime as well.

According to @GrandCalStan on Twitter, Grad Nite is “the worst season at Disneyland. Like even over the chaos of the holidays. I cannot stand these annoying as hell teenagers who are mostly rude as hell walking around like they own the place.” The comments are full of people sharing their unfortunate experiences, recounting teenage Guests who were rude, jumped lines, inappropriate, and obnoxious by screaming or talking over ride experiences. Many said they actively avoid going to the Park during Grad Nite, “you only make that mistake once!” said @Erin_Crook.

This isn’t the first complaint about Grad Nite, Cast Members and regular Guests have been complaining about the event and Guest activity for years. Although the students come with a chaperone, many of them go through the Parks unattended and unsupervised, causing havoc for others. A comment from @markbearorl stated he’s “extremely happy they stopped doing this years ago at WDW.” Other comments suggested that if there’s enough complaints about it, the Park may consider getting rid of the event altogether, especially considering Walt Disney World ended theirs over a decade ago after similar complaints and issues.

While students deserve to celebrate their graduation and their successes, it shouldn’t come at the expense of other Guests’ enjoyment and experience. Whether it requires stricter chaperone rules, a crackdown on timing of the event compared to regular day Guests, or some other preventative measures, Disneyland will continue to have complaints and issues unless they do something soon. Otherwise, it could lead to a call for ending the program completely.

