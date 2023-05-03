Guests Use Cellphones to Exit Disneyland Attraction After Power Outage

In the age of technology, cell phones are helpful, especially when you need light to guide your way as you exit a Disneyland attraction after a power outage struck Millenium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

A recent TikTok video showed that Guests were forced to leave the attraction and use their phones to guide them out.

Not familiar with the mentioned attraction? I got you covered. Let’s get into it.

Related: Disneyland Resort Seeks New Pyrotechnician Following Fantasmic! Disaster

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disneyland Resort California

Located inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disneyland Resort California first opened in 2019.

The attraction is based on George Lucas’s famous award-winning franchise, Star Wars, and opened in May.

The ride is famous among Star Wars fans as it takes Guests through the Galaxy far, far away while riding inside the wildly iconic Millennium Falcon ship piloted by Han Solo and Chewbacca in the films.

Per the official Disneyland Resort webpage:

Ride in the famous cockpit of the Millennium Falcon on a daring flight—and whether you’re a pilot, engineer or gunner, every role is crucial. The engines rumble as the Millennium Falcon blasts off, pushing you and your crew back into your seats when you jump into hyperspace towards adventure. Along the way you’ll face danger at every turn. Will your mission succeed or fail? It’s up to you—find out if you have what it takes to outmaneuver the odds aboard the Millennium Falcon. Get ready to punch it!

Related: All-New Interactive Experiences Debuting at Disneyland Resort

Major Power Outage in Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run Cause Guests to Exit Abruptly

A video on TikTok recently took over social media after it showcased Guests using their cellphone flashlights to navigate their out of the ride after a power outage caused the attraction to stop abruptly.

Related: Classic Disneyland Attraction Returns After Health and Safety Concerns

No Content Theme Parks on Twitter are notorious for retweeting and posting pretty unique content not seen anywhere else on the internet, including Reddit.

As you play the video above, you’ll see how Guests were forced to exit the attraction after a power outage struck the ride at Disneyland Resort.

Thankfully, today’s modern tech not only comes with a never-ending hit of dopamine, but you also have excellent tools like a flashlight that will get you through dark times (literally).

But as you can see, everyone got out alive and well and could continue their day at their favorite Disney Park.

Still, it’s pretty cool to exit an excellent ride like Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run. You can check out the ride like never before, take photos and videos, and post them to social media like TikTok.