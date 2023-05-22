Two Dead in Shooting Near Disneyland

Two men have died following a large fight inside a parking structure near Disneyland Resort, according to the East Bay Times. Authorities responded to the Anaheim GardenWalk at 400 Disney Way around 2:30 a.m.

Inside a parking garage, police found a deceased man in his 30s with at least one gunshot wound. Another man, in his 20s or 30s, was found lying on the ground and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The cause of his death is undetermined at this time, though a 911 caller claimed that a fleeing vehicle had run over one participant in the gunfight.

Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock said the cause of the fight is unclear, or where participants were before entering the parking structure. No suspects have been named in the men’s deaths. The victims remain anonymous at this time, pending notification of their families.

Anaheim GardenWalk is a shopping and entertainment center located one block East of Disneyland Resort. Despite a lack of arrests, there is no reason to believe there is an active safety threat near Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, or Downtown Disney. As always, be cautious in crowded and touristy areas. Report any suspicious behavior at the Disney Parks to Disney Security Cast Members.

The deaths follow two suicides at Disneyland Resort’s Mickey & Friends Parking Structure. A man and a woman were found dead at the bottom of the parking structure in December 2022 and February 2023.

(*Editor’s Note: If you or someone you know struggles with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 to connect with a counselor or visit the official NSPL site.)

Homicide investigators ask potential witnesses to contact the Anaheim Police Department at 714-765-1900. Anonymous tips can be made to the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.