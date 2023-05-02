Disney Announces Global Destination Inspired by “Encanto”

Get ready to bring your familia on the adventure of a lifetime!

Many people dream of experiencing the magic of Disney outside of the U.S. theme parks. Of course, you’ve got Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida, but you’ve also got Parks in destinations around the world; Tokyo, Paris, Hong Kong, and Shanghai. Guests can experience Disney magic in an entirely new way at these parks, allowing them to see it through the lens of an entirely different culture.

Want even more worldly travel? Disney offers their Adventures by Disney travel service, which plans itineraries and adventures to some of the world’s most beautiful and fascinating destinations. You can experience the beautiful desserts of Morocco, enjoy a river cruise down the Danube, see wildlife up close in South Africa, and more. Now, Disney has announced a brand-new offering that highlights one of their most popular films.

In 2024, Adventures by Disney will offer a new family-friendly itinerary to Colombia, the country that inspired Disney’s smash-hit Encanto (2021). The trip will invite families to experience Colombia’s landscape and culture in relation to how it inspired the images and themes of the film. Disney describes it as follows:

Similar to the Madrigals, we’ll make arepas like Julieta prepared for her family, eat delicious meals and play tejo. We’ll also tour a Colombian coffee farm in the Coffee Region, drink coffee and learn how to brew a perfect cup.

We’ll learn about the conservation of cotton-top tamarins on a trek through the dry forest near Proyecto Titi, a project supported by the Disney Conservation Fund. It was Colombia’s rich biodiversity that inspired the magical ability of the “Encanto” character Antonio, who has the power to communicate with animals.

Privately guided tours in Bogota will take us through the colorful Paloquemao Market to taste the wide variety of locally-grown fruits and admire the colonial architecture of the historic city center – La Candelaria.

Adventure-seekers can snorkel among the Rosario Islands, a collection of 27 islands home to more than 1,300 species of marine animals, vibrantly colored fish and plants.

In addition to the Colombia itinerary, Adventures by Disney also announced that two additional destinations would be coming in 2024. The first is a trip to Scenic Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, where Guests will tour an authentic maple syrup farm, enjoy tea with a descendant of Lucy Maud Montgomery’s family at the Anne of Green Gables Museum, learn about the indigenous Mi’kmaq Peoples, and explore the great outdoors on the beautiful landscapes. The other is an outdoor adventure in New Zealand, where Guests will participate in the America’s Cup Experience in Auckland, learn about Maori culture and eat authentic Hangi cuisine, explore underground limestone caves, tour the National Kiwi Hatchery, and more.

Bookings open to the public on May 12, 2023. More details can be found at adventuresbydisney.com, by calling 833-ABD-0103 (833-223-0103), or by contacting your travel agent.