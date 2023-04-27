Universal Forced to Shut Down Show After Teens Disregard Safety Policy

During Grad Bash, a special event hosted by Universal Orlando Resort, a DJ was forced to shut things down as a policy was repeatedly disobeyed by teenagers attending said event.

Related: Attention Dancers & Vocalists: Universal Is Seeking People Like You for a New HHN Stage Show – Apply Now!

Universal Orlando Resort’s Grad Bash Explained

An event hosted annually by Universal, Grad Bash is specially made for teens due to graduate from high school.

Per the official Universal website:

Grad Bash is a once-in-a-lifetime, rite-of- passage celebration for high school seniors. Seniors will enjoy an exciting night with their friends in Florida’s only grad celebration with exclusive, private access to both Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. Plus, they’ll enjoy thrilling rides and attractions, street entertainment, and more.

The event for this year’s Grad Bash took place on the following dates:

March 31

April 21

April 22

April 28

The event occurs at Universal’s both Parks, leading to the parks’ closure for Guests to happen earlier.

Hundreds of students flood Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure as they descend on the attractions, food, and live music.

But a DJ inside Islands of Adventure was forced to shut things down after students continuously disobeyed a policy to protect them and the DJ.

Related: Jurassic Park Tribute Store Rumored for Universal This Summer

DJ at Islands of Adventure Forced to Shut Things Down

A few videos released by Twitter user @EthanHershaft captured the footage during Grad Bash, showing a DJ playing live music for a large crowd of high schoolers.

They had a DJ in superhero island and then the DJ ended it early because kids would not listen and kept standing on benches when told not to pic.twitter.com/74xcQxvogu — Ethan Hershaft (@EthanHershaft) April 25, 2023

Related: SUPER NINTENDO WORLD Investments Help Boost Universal Parks Profits

According to the Twitter user, the teens were repeatedly told not to stand on the Park benches, which could lead to an injury or lawsuit.

After being told multiple times not to stand on the Park benches, the DJ was forced to shut things down (shown in the video to the right).

It’s always best to follow the rules, especially at a significant theme Park like Universal Orlando Resort.

Otherwise, you end up with an injury, lawsuit, or DJ having to shut things down, leading to upset and angry high schoolers.

Do you think Universal was suitable to shut things down for this show?

Let us know in the comments below.