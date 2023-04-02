Try the Grey Stuff… Without a $70 Reservation!

You can now try one of the most famous Disney foods of all time at Walt Disney World without spending $70 on a dining reservation!

When the expansion of Fantasyland (or “New Fantasyland,” as it was known) opened in 2012 at the Magic Kingdom, Guests got to explore several stunning new worlds from their favorite Disney films. They could dive under the sea with Ariel on Under the Sea: Journey of the Little Mermaid, fly high with Dumbo and Goofy at Storybook Circus, take a wild ride through the gem mines on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, and so much more.

However, one of the most anticipated experiences in the new land was the brand-new Be Our Guest restaurant. In one of the most immersive dining experiences Disney Imagineers have ever designed, Guest step back in time to the Beast’s Castle on the night that Belle and the Beast fell in love. The restaurant features three stunning dining rooms; the charming Rose Gallery, featuring paintings of Belle’s life both before and after the film, the mysterious West Wing, which holds the enchanted rose, and of course, the dazzling ballroom, where beautiful chandeliers hang from a mural ceiling and high, golden windows frame the everlasting snow outside.

To dine at Be Our Guest is a truly enchanting experience… which, of course, means it comes at a hefty price point. The prix-fixe meal is $70 per adult and $39 per child for French cuisine. The food is good, but many Guests complain that it isn’t $70 good. There is one thing, though, that you can get at Be Our Guest that you couldn’t get anywhere else – the Grey Stuff!

The Grey Stuff is a cookies-and-cream-flavored mousse that is served with every meal at Be Our Guest. When the restaurant first opened, it came as a surprise to your table at the end of your meal, or if you were dining at the now-defunct lunch service, you could get the Master’s Cupcake, a chocolate cupcake topped with the Grey Stuff. Now, it’s included as part of the dessert trio served at the end of your meal.

Previously, the Master’s Cupcake was also available at the neighboring Gaston’s Tavern, a quick service location not requiring a reservation, meaning anybody could try the famous treat. However, that offering was taken away at the start of the 50th Anniversary Celebration to make way for new menu items, and the Grey Stuff, like the Beast itself, became secluded behind the castle walls… until today!

The 50th Anniversary Celebration at Walt Disney World ended yesterday, as did many seasonal offerings, and with those changes came the return of the Master’s Cupcake at Gaston’s Tavern! The recipe seems to have stayed largely the same, with a few cosmetic changes, and the treat is now available for $5.79.

If you never have before, make sure to stop by Gaston’s Tavern and try the Grey Stuf… it’s delicious!