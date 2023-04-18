‘Star Wars’ Attraction In Desperate Need of Update, Says Fans

Star Wars has been a major icon in pop culture over the last several decades. Since being brought under The Walt Disney Company, it has been able to reach a brand new generation of fans and has expanded its universe with streaming content, in-Park experiences, and so much more. However, fans are asking for a change to a beloved Star Wars attraction.

Star Tours offers Guests the chance to ride in a holo-craft to visit a variety of lands and planets known throughout the Star Wars universe. Each ride is unique, with dozens of ride combinations available to Guests. A variety of characters from each of the films can also make an appearance during the ride, including Poe, Rey, Princess Leia, C3PO, and others.

According to a few comments on a recent Reddit thread, however, Star Tours heavily features characters and lands from the newer films, rather than the original trilogy or prequels. User @kemp43 says they preferred Star Tours before the new trilogy was added, and that “it captured a time and place that we don’t really have in the parks anymore for those eras.” Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge primarily features characters from the later films, including Kylo Ren, Rey, and BB-8.

A fellow user, @ChewieBee, says that their kids are “sick of The Last Jedi (2017) over and over. At least that’s what we seem to always get.” The Parks are heavily focused on The Force Awakens (2015) and later films, with the earlier characters and films almost forgotten by the company. While the recent trilogy has reached a newer generation of fans and rekindled older ones, with the amount of content they have between several films and streaming series, Star Tours could incorporate so much more.

It was just recently announced that the attraction will be receiving some much-needed upgrades in the next year, including more scenes and characters. Unfortunately, no other details or information has been released yet about what Guests can expect, but at least the ride is no longer in danger of becoming repetitive.

What do you think about Star Tours? Are you excited to see it feature new scenes? Share your thoughts in the comments below!