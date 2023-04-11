Fan Favorite Seuss Landing Café Under Possible Refurbishment

Universal Orlando Resort is busy with refurbishments and closures today as another popular location seems to be undergoing some upgrades soon. We’re talking about a fan-favorite Seuss Landing Café.

Have you ever heard of Seuss Landing at Islands of Adventure?

Seuss Landing at Islands of Adventure

Seuss Landing at Islands of Adventure is one of the islands you can visit in real life at Universal Orlando Resort.

Seuss Landing offers various attractions, dining experiences, and rides for families. The land is mainly designed for younger audiences, but adults of all ages will enjoy a trip down Dr. Seuss’ most beloved characters and books as they come to life right before you!

You will also experience familiar schemes of Theodor Geisel’s most famous works (which include The Cat in thGeisel’sf I Ran the Zoo; Green Eggs and Ham; One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish; and others).

There are famous and fan-favorite locations on this island. One of those is the Green Eggs & Ham Cafe.

The Beloved Green Eggs and Ham Café at Seuss Landing

Everyone who visits the Park loves the Green Eggs and Ham Cafe at Seuss Landing at Islands of Adventure. The Cafe features some unique food options for Guests to enjoy.

Per the official Universal website:

Join Sam-I-am at the big, green, ham-shaped building with the giant fork on top to discover your new favorite meal: Green Eggs and Ham tator tots. You’ll want to eat it in a box, with a fox, and everywhere in between. Try some Who Hash too, served out of a can. It may not be green, but it’s just as delicious.

But with such high popularity comes some much-needed tender loving care, like the possible refurbishment of the Cafe’s seating area.

Possible Refurbishment Coming to Green Eggs and Ham Café?

We love speculating as much as the next person. Still, I refuse to assume without proof or evidence of something tangible and real to go off of – otherwise, I become clickbaity (YIKES), and no one likes that type of writer/journalist.

So with that being said, here is the post that drew me to believe that Universal is looking to refurb the outside seating area of the Green Eggs and Ham Cafe at Islands of Adventure:

Much of the outdoor seating at Green Eggs and Ham in Seuss Landing has been removed.

Likely for refurbishment.

However, this only leaves 4 tables available for guests. @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/f4IxBFBwm3 — 🎉Orlando Amusement🎉 (@OrlandoAmusmnt) April 11, 2023

Have to give credit where credit is due: Orlando Amusement (@OrlandoAmusment on Twitter) just a little bit ago posted a tweet where they took photos of the outdoor seating area at Green Eggs and Ham, where things were removed in preparation for possible refurbishment.

For those that know (or don’t know), the outdoor seating area is usually packed with Guests who just came from the Wizarding World or are on their way to the Wizarding World. It’s not always packed, but the lines indeed are.

This makes sense because the food from this cafe is unmatched (in my opinion, which stems from other Universal enthusiasts as well).

So does this mean refurbishment is finally coming to the outdoor seating area for this beloved cafe? Or could something else entirely be going on?

Let’s speculate in the comment section below!