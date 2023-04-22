Record-Breaking Theme Park Announces Immediate, Permanent Closure

Seven years after its grand opening, this one-of-a-kind theme park is closing its doors for good.

In Dubai, it feels like everything is either the biggest, best, or first of its kind. The tallest building in the world, the largest fountain, the deepest pool — you name it, the UAE’s already thought of the idea and put it under construction.

When it comes to attractions, the city is equally ambitious. Dubai already has the largest Ferris Wheel and the fastest indoor roller coaster under its belt. It was previously also home to the world’s biggest indoor theme park with IMG Worlds of Adventure (until it was pipped to the tile by neighboring emirate Abu Dhabi’s Warner Bros World).

In 2016, the city claimed another record with the opening of Bollywood Parks. Nestled between LEGOLAND Dubai and MOTIONGATE, it was the third addition to Dubai Parks & Resorts — and the first Bollywood-themed destination in the world.

Now, however, the Park has taken its final bow. On April 20, Bollywood Parks announced its immediate and permanent closure.

“Following its closure during the holy month of Ramadan on 22nd March 2023, Bollywood Parks Dubai will close permanently from 20th April 2023,” Dubai Parks & Resorts said.

The announcement comes as a particularly big shock as the Park was set to open its already-completed newest coaster, Bombay Express, in 2023.

According to the announcement, Guests can expect “exciting news coming soon from the Middle East’s largest theme park destination.”

But some believe that they’ve already announced the Park’s replacement.

In 2022, Dubai Parks & Resorts announced plans for the world’s first football team-themed Park, inspired by Real Madrid. Considering it’s set to open in 2023 – and there’s been no visible progress so far – it doesn’t seem entirely impossible that the new Park would make use of Bollywood’s existing groundwork.

Plans for the Real Madrid Park include “a range of Real Madrid-inspired attractions such as a museum, rides, football skill games, food and beverage outlets, and unique retail options featuring memorabilia from across Real Madrid’s successful history.”

Before its closure, Bollywood Parks was home to the Bollywood Skyflyer – the world’s tallest swing ride – and several high-tech simulators, including RA ONE: Unleashed and Krrish: Hero’s Flight.

Unsurprisingly, Bollywood Parks was full of rich, immersive Bollywood theming, from the grand Rajmahal Theater (which, coincidentally, plans to remain open as an events venue) to the opulent dining experience Namaste India. Any refurbishment into a football-oriented Park would likely be a years-long venture, not something you can turn around in months. But we wouldn’t rule it out just yet. After all, if there’s one city that lives to overdeliver, it’s Dubai.