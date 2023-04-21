New Disney Merch Causes Lines Around Resort

Some Disney fans will wait hours for attractions and shows… but for merchandise?

Long lines for limited-time merchandise at Walt Disney World is not an unfamiliar concept for Disney fans. Merchandise that’s based on popular attractions or IPs or merchandise getting limited releases can draw huge crowds who will spend the whole day waiting around in the Park just to get it. After all, we all remember the Figment Popcorn Bucket debacle, don’t we?

This week, Disney Parks worldwide are celebrating Halfway to Halloween, a celebration of the spooky holiday being just half a year away! The frightful festivities are filled with special Halloween treats throughout the Parks, sneak previews at the upcoming Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and Oogie Boogie Bash, and a majority of the fun is centered around the upcoming Haunted Mansion film, which is set to be released in June 2023.

The celebration is also coming with some limited-time merchandise, including a very exciting new piece of drinkware available at Trader Sam’s at Disney’s Polynesian Resort.

A new limited time Haunted Mansion gargoyle tiki mug has materialized for #HalfwayToHalloween and is available starting today at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto and Tiki Terrace at @WaltDisneyWorld Polynesian Village Resort. pic.twitter.com/e9eJIpYX08 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 20, 2023

This ADORABLE tiki mug depicts one of the gargoyles from the famous Haunted Mansion stretching room and is available for a limited time with the purchase of two different Halloween-themed beverages – the Look Alive Mai Tai (alcoholic) and the Ghoulish Delight (zero proof). Both are available while supplies last at both Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto AND Trader Sam’s Tiki Terrace. Here’s how to get your hands on one.

You MUST get a wristband in order to be guaranteed a mug. Wristband distribution begins at 12 p.m. each day until supplies last, and Guests can retrieve their wristbands outside Trader Sam’s at Disney’s Polynesian Resort. Each Guest can get up to two wristbands, meaning they’re eligible for two mugs.

Trader Sam’s virtual queue (which is typically used for entry into the small bar) will then open at 2 p.m. Once you’re inside, you’ll be able to order the drink that goes along with your mug, and you’ll pay for both the drink and the mug. You can also do this outside at the Tiki Terrace if you’d like. The Look Alive Mai Tai features rum, blackberry brandy, passionfruit-orange-guava juice, almond, and lime, and the Ghoulish Delight is made with agave, passionfruit, grapefruit, lemon juice, and soda water.

You’ll then retrieve your mug outside, but be mindful that you have two options. Your first is to wait in the physical queue at Tiki Terrace and retrieve both your drink and mug there. However, your other option is to join the Grog Grotto virtual queue and have your drink inside – you’ll then be able to go outside with your receipt and retrieve your mug immediately without having to wait in line since you already waited in the virtual queue.

We recommend the latter option, as the queue on the first day stretched all the way past the Polynesian’s lawn!

Will you be snagging a Haunted Mansion tiki mug for yourself? Let us know!