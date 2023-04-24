Update: Cheech Marin Replaces George Lopez In Anticipated Disney Remake

UPDATE: We had just reported that George Lopez was officially exiting the reimagining of Alexander And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day. Mere minutes after this report, Deadline revealed that Cheech Marin is stepping in as Gil Garcia in place of George Lopez.

TV and movies are filled with remakes, reboots, and reimaginings. While we agree that everyone single one of the remakes that have been achieved has not been that great, it appears the foothold on said remakes has been far better. Take the live-action Disney movies, for instance; some have been spectacular. Disney+ was working on a reimagining film of a classic book and movie, but it could now be in trouble as lead star George Lopez has officially exited the film.

George Lopez has had quite a busy career lately, as he is currently the star of the Lopez Vs. Lopez series, where he plays a fictionalized version of himself. The NBC series has been a hit and is now awaiting a second-season renewal, which it has a good shot at getting.

Lopez is also gearing up to be a central figure in the upcoming DCU, as he portrays Uncle Rudy Reyes in the Blue Beetle movie. Blue Beetle will likely be a big hero moving forward for the DCU, so we imagine that Lopez has a good shot at appearing as a recurring character for the budding franchise.

The actor also drew the ire of many DC fans after the trailer for Blue Beetle showcased his character calling Batman a “fascist.” Despite the internet banding together against him, he has been pulling in many movie roles.

One of those movie roles was the starring role of Gil Garcia in the Disney+ reimagining of Alexander And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day. Lopez was initially set to star as the family’s patriarch, but he has officially exited the movie due to a “scheduling conflict.” His character was meant to be a “tough biker grandfather.”

What conflict caused him to exit the movie has not been revealed, but we would imagine that filming his current series and the five other movies on his schedule had much to do with his exit. No replacement has been revealed, but we imagine that Disney will need to find one immediately.

The Alexander And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day remake is currently in production in New Mexico. We would imagine a major star leaving will halt production for a bit. We would also imagine that Disney likely had some other names ready to go who were beaten out by George Lopez, so they may be called upon to replace him.

Alexander And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day is based on a book of the same name, written by Judith Viorst and initially published in 1972. The book follows a child named Alexander, who believes he has the worst luck in the world. Everyday occurrences go from bad to worse during Alexander’s day.

Disney produced a live-action adaptation of this book in 2014, starring Steve Carell, Jennifer Garner, and Ed Oxenbould as Alexander. The movie made $100 million against a budget of $28 million, making it a success. It is also one of the only movies the Jim Henson Company produced that didn’t feature puppets.

George Lopez was meant to star in the reimagining, which features a Latin family. Apart from Lopez, the reimagining stars Eva Longoria, Jesse Garcia, Paulina Chávez, Rose Portillo, and Thom Nemer as Alexander.

With Lopez exiting the film during production, we might not see this reimagining until late next year.

Are you sad to see George Lopez exit this Disney+ reimagining? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!