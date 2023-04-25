Genie+ Causes Chaos for Guests This Morning

Thousands of Guests trying to plan their day at Walt Disney World were met with frustration and confusion this morning. Walt Disney World and Disneyland both operate using Genie+ on the My Disney Experience app, a tool that allows Guests to purchase Lightning Lane passes, PhotoPass downloads, and virtual queue registration, while also giving tips, tricks, and wait times throughout the day.

For Guests planning their day, Genie+ is the one-stop shop that most start their day with. Understandably, many were frustrated this morning with the realization that Genie+ wasn’t working. Guests were unable to grab a spot in the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind or TRON Lightcycle / Run virtual queue, make dining reservations, or purchase Lightning Lanes.

Several took to Reddit and Twitter to express their frustration. “Disney IT strikes again! Sorry to everyone who paid thousands to be here today,” one comment said. Other comments shared similar sentiments, explaining that it was disappointing to have spent thousands of dollars for a vacation and the one tool that Disney essentially requires to be used to navigate their Parks was down all morning.

While the app did notify users that there would be a scheduled maintenance, apparently users were notified late yesterday and were not given an estimated time for when the app would be up and running again. As of the time of writing this article, Genie+ does seem to be back up and running for all Guests.

While the My Disney Experience app and Genie+ can be useful for Guests in the Parks, with everyone needed to plan their day or overall vacation in one place, it can create some chaos and confusion when something like this happens. A handful of comments used this issue to compare to their recent disappointing experiences in the Park, saying that Disney doesn’t seem to be able to keep up anymore. Overall, the outage only last a couple of hours and the app was up and running again before the end of the morning.

