Fans Call For Nostalgic Fifth Gate at Walt Disney World

Disney CEO Bob Iger recently announced that $17 billion in renovations and projects would be coming to the Walt Disney World Resort, even as the company lays off thousands of workers and has faced tons of backlash over their other recent announcements.

Included in those announcements has been news of various attractions being rethemed or closed and rumors of others following suit. There’s also been speculation of a fifth gate being added to the property with much talk of a villains area or Park. In the midst of this, some fans are calling for the ideas to be combined to create a nostalgic-themed Park or area.

Most of the rides that have been closed down over the years have a large fan base such as Great Movie Ride, Splash Mountain, Captain EO, the original Journey Into Imagination with Dreamfinder, and several others. Now fans are worried about the fates of Dinosaur, Country Bear Jamboree, and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith. As more rides are in danger of closing or retheming, fans are expressing their wishes for the attractions to be moved to a separate Disney Park.

While likely unfeasible, a nostalgic Park would be a great way for Disney to keep their beloved attractions in some variation while teaching Guests about the history of the Parks. By moving these attractions to a separate area, it would allow Disney to continue to grow and expand their Park and incorporate new ideas while allowing Guests who have memories of and attachments to the older attractions to continue to experience them in some way. It would also be a magical way to allow older and younger generations bond over Disney’s past.

Unfortunately, even a viral petition couldn’t save Splash Mountain, so it’s unlikely that they would ever create an entire Park dedicated to saving older attractions. However, as Disney continues to move forward with their innovations and Park concepts, hopefully they’ll create something one day that will allow Guests to reconnect with the beloved rides of a bygone era.

