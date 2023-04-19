Disney Park Making Big Changes to Become More Sustainable

From Disneyland Resort to Hong Kong Disneyland, Disney Parks across the globe are making new commitments to sustainability this Earth Month.

Celebrated every April, Earth Month is all about taking care of the planet and finding new ways to lessen our impact on the environment.

The hub of Disney’s celebrations is usually Animal Kingdom, which opened on Earth Day, April 22, 25 years ago. This year is no exception – for April, Disney World’s greenest Park is filled with exclusive merch, food, beverages, and characters to honor Mother Earth.

But Animal Kingdom isn’t where the real change is happening. Over the past few weeks, Disney has unveiled several new sustainable initiatives, including a costume recycling program at Disneyland Paris, where they’re also in the final stages of constructing the largest solar canopy plant in Europe.

Now, Hong Kong Disneyland has revealed its own plans to run a greener, more eco-friendly Park.

According to local Hong Kong outlet The Standard, the Park will now replace plastic cutlery with wooden knives and forks, switch over all of the Park’s lights to LEDs, and eliminate single-use plastic bags.

Just like Disney World and Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland will instead offer Guests the opportunity to purchase reusable bags with designs featuring Duffy the Disney Bear and Mickey Mouse.

The Park will also start hosting tours of its green spaces to encourage young Guests to take an interest in sustainability and has built Hong Kong’s largest single solar panel site – spread across 47 locations around the Resort – that produces enough power annually to power over 1,000 three-person households.

These are just a few of the sustainable changes Disney plans to make company-wide in the coming years. The company has big goals when it comes to sustainability and is “committed to taking meaningful and measurable action to support a healthier planet for future generations as we operate and grow our business,” including building attractions more sustainably, reducing emissions, and conserving water.