Disney Hires Historical First Chief Brand Officer

Recently announced this afternoon, the Walt Disney Company announced the hiring of the first-ever Chief Brand Officer for the company.

Disney Makes Multiple Announcements

Over the last few weeks, Disney has made several announcements, including laying off several executives, higher pay for Cast Members, and information on investment plans for Walt Disney World.

But despite all these news and announcements, Disney is also laying off over 7,000 employees over the next several months to reduce spending costs and allow their finances to be centered and focused on other things.

Disney also opened the long-awaited TRON Lightcycle / Run ride at Magic Kingdom. The ride had been under construction for a long time, and Disney fans were starting to wonder if the ride would ever open.

Aside from all this happening in the Mouse House, Disney is also in the trenches, rearranging their executive and employee structure and hierarchy. Recently, Disney let go of some significant Marvel executives, which created a shift in their board members and employees.

Disney’s Most Recent Shareholder Meeting

Disney also recently had their shareholder meeting, in which Bob Iger made several announcements regarding multiple updates about the Disney Parks, executives, Cast Members, and more.

As part of Disney’s restructuring regarding their finances, Parks, and employees, it seems Disney has added a new position.

Meet Disney’s New Chief Brand Officer

Today, Disney has made another announcement regarding changes coming to the company. Disney has created a brand new position titled Chief Brand Officer.

The Walt Disney Company has hired Asad Ayaz to helm the new historical role. Ayaz will report directly to Bob Iger (and his replacement when the time comes).

Ayaz released the following statement as we learned he would also oversee the Disney100 campaign as Disney celebrates its 100th year:

“Throughout both my early life and my time at the company, I’ve marveld at the power of Disney’s storytelling, experiences, and simply the name itself to inspire people and resonate through generations”

He went on to say the following:

“I am immensely grateful to Bob for entrusting me with this opportunity, amd I’m excited to work with the amazing teams around our company to highlight all the things that make Disney exceptional and ensure that we continue to create those meaningful connections with audiences for many more generations to come.”

Ayaz will continue as President of Marketing for Disney until his transition into this new role is completed. To read his full biography, updated recently by Disney, click here.