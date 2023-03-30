Wall Street Predicts an Apple Disney Merge Could Benefit Both Tremendously

in Disney

Posted on by Mark Friedman Leave a comment
Bob-Chapek-Apple

Credit: Disney Dining

In a new note published by Laura Martin at Needham and Company, the Wall Street bank would state that Apple could be worth 15-25% if the company were to merge with the Walt Disney Company.

steve jobs (left) and bob iger (right) shaking hands
Credit: Apple

Related: Is An Apple-Disney Merger On The Horizon? One Disney ‘Insider’ Believes So

An Apple and Disney merger wouldn’t be a farfetched assumption. Bob Iger and Apple have a history. Iger called Apple co-founder Steve Jobs a close friend and has previously been quoted as stating that if not for Jobs’ death in 2011, The Walt Disney Company and Apple likely would have merged, or at least the negotiation would have taken place.

Acquisitions are part of Iger’s genetic makeup, it seems. Under Iger, Disney spent nearly $100 billion to acquire animation giant Pixar in 2006, superhero comic franchise Marvel in 2009, “Star Wars”-powered Lucasfilm in 2012, and Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox in 2019. But there was one acquisition he’s publicly lamented as a transformational deal that got away — a combination with the tech powerhouse Apple.

It now seems that Wall Street is starting to come to grips with a marriage between the two companies. Wall Street analyst Laura Martin would go on to say in her latest note to clients that the two together would be better off for both businesses. She would further state, “We believe that great content and a strong distribution footprint are complementary networks. That is, both are worth more if they have the other.”

Bob Iger
Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Related: Massive Deals Bob Iger Should Make as Disney’s CEO

Martin explains in her letter to investors that Apple may be the best content distributor globally, with an existing user back of 2 billion high-end mobile devices owned by 1.25 billion unique, wealthy users. She added that Disney is best at creating 5-star content franchises, which it distributes globally across all screens and in the physical world.

Should a deal occur, it would come at a hefty price tag. With a $180 billion market valuation, it’s expected that the cost to buy Disney would be upwards of a $200 billion premium.

The acquisition makes sense in several ways, but most importantly, it would answer the question of who would succeed Iger when he retires.

Do you think a Disney and Apple merger makes sense? Comment below with your opinion. 
Tagged:AppleBob IgerThe Walt Disney CompanyTim CookWall Street

Mark Friedman

My name is Mark Friedman, and I am a passionate fan of Disney. As a native Floridian, visits to Walt Disney World were a frequent vacation for my family when I was growing up. When I am not writing articles for Inside The Magic, I spend most of my time with my wife and kids. During my day job, I typically track the stock market looking for currently underappreciated businesses. Outside of family and work, my other two full-time passions are Florida Atlantic University Athletics and spending time volunteering for my fraternity, Alpha Epsilon Pi.

Be the first to comment!