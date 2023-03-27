Universal Experiencing Park-Wide Outage

Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Resort is experiencing a park-wide locker system outage as Guests with Park bags attempt to ride their attractions. Here is what we know so far regarding this untimely issue.

What Is Going On With Universal Orlando Resort’s Locker System?

Just moments ago, OrlandoAmusement (@OrlandoAmusmnt) on Twitter reported that the popular attraction, Men In Black: Alien Attack, located at Universal Studios Orlando, was experiencing locker system outages. Team Members were handling Guests as they attempted to get on the ride. Team Members assisted in providing Guests with lockers who needed to put away any Park bags or merchandise before getting on the ride.

Universal Studios Florida Locker-System Outage Spreads to More Attractions

OrlandoAmusement (@OrlandoAmusmnt) on Twitter also reported just moments after that the locker-system failure seems to be happening to all attractions throughout Universal Studios. There is no word on whether this outage is affecting Islands of Adventure or Volcano Bay.

Universal Studios has yet to release an official statement regarding this locker-system outage. The locker system outage seems to come from Universal’s 3rd party system. This outage will not affect Universal Citywalk, for those wondering.

Not the First Time Universal has Experienced a Park-Wide Outage

Sadly, this is not the first time Universal has experienced an outage of this magnitude. Just last month, Universal experienced an outage of their payment system, resulting in many Park Guests getting upset and annoyed. But Universal is good at getting things up and running again for Guests. I’m sure they will have their locker system back up soon. Still, I am sure that Guests with Park bags or needing to rent out a locker to get on Universal rides are pretty upset that they have to go through extra steps just to ride their favorite attractions.

Disney Has Also Experienced Park Wide Outages

Besides Univeral Orlando Resort experiencing outages, Disney has also had its run-in with outages. This past December, Disneyland Resort experienced major outages as most of its rides had to shut down, causing Park wide panic and chaos.

Be sure to be on the lookout at Inside The Magic as more information and news emerge regarding Universal experiencing this Park-wide outage.

 

