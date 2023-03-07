This Is the Best Breakfast at Walt Disney World

Dining is a massive part of planning your Walt Disney World vacation. The restaurants in both the Parks and the Resorts offer some of the best food you can get at any theme Park, and the theming of some dining locations can rival that of the attractions. With all of this, it’s almost impossible to answer the question – what is the BEST meal at Walt Disney World?

How could we settle on just one meal? With the extremely wide variety of dining options available, it all depends on you and your party, especially for breakfast. There are character meals, buffets, family-style meals, grab-and-gos, and so much more that Disney has to offer. As far as the most important meal of the day goes, there are a lot of restaurants whose reservations will disappear quickly – Guests feel lucky to snag one at locations like Chef Mickey’s, ‘Ohana, and Toppolino’s Terrace.

However, there is one breakfast at Walt Disney World that most first-timers will never even see. Seasoned Disney experts will laud its praises as one of the best meals you can get on property, but those who are visiting the Most Magical Place on Earth for the first time or every once in a while might be missing this spectacular meal.

This underground favorite is breakfast at Boma – Flavors of Africa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. This buffet serves both breakfast and dinner, but Disney fans tend to favor breakfast here. The Resort itself is beautiful, and the restaurant is located inside the Jambo House lobby. Arrive early for breakfast to explore Animal Kingdom Lodge’s famous savannah, home to giraffes, zebras, ostriches, and more – you can get a much closer look here than you can at the Park!

The breakfast buffet is moderately priced for a Disney breakfast, being $35 per adult and $21 per child for an all-you-care-to-enjoy buffet. The menu offers a mix of American and African fare, which will please both classic breakfast enjoyers and more adventurous eaters. The Turkey Bobotie is a standout here – this spiced African dish is similar to a hash, with ground turkey and an egg-based topping. There are also tons of fresh fruit, pastries, omelets, and of course, Mickey and Simba waffles!

You also have the option of enjoying cocktails or specialty coffee with your meal. While regular coffee is included, Boma also offers a French Press Pot for 2 of Kenyan 22 Coffee that is aromatic, rich, and delicious. Menus at Walt Disney World buffets change frequently, so you can always look forward to both old classics and new options every time you visit Boma. While the location can be a little inconvenient for Guests not staying at the Resort or not visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom that day, the trek is worth it. The atmosphere, food, and service are wonderful, and seasoned Disney fans will agree.

Do you agree? If not, what do YOU think the best breakfast at Disney World is?