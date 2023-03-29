There’s an interesting connection between Disney and…My Little Pony?

First published in 2012, “My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic” is a series of comics that takes place alongside the events in the television show. The run concluded in 2021 with 102 issues and over one million copies of the entire series sold. The series found fans both in the younger generation and older audiences, and was one of two non-DC or Marvel comics in the top 100 comics sold in its initial year. While the story does take place in Equestria, the comics expand upon the world a little more than the series does, including a map of the fictional land. Recently, a reader noticed that the map of Equestira includes a handful of Disney Easter eggs, specifically Haunted Mansion references.

I've been finally reading the MLP:FIM comics and noticed that their map of equestria is 25% Haunted Mansion References pic.twitter.com/HuxdgJt4Cj — 🦄 @ Disney World! 🏰✨ (@uni_meadows) March 24, 2023

The map features the Forest of Leota, presumably named after Madame Leota, the infamous psychic of the Haunted Mansion. In the forest is “The Old Mansion,” which seems to heavily support the Haunted Mansion references. There’s also Gracey’s Swamp, named after the Mater Gracey, the assumed owner of the Haunted Mansion. Finally, there’s also Hatchaway Falls, named after Constance Hatchaway. Constance, also known as “The Bride” or “The Widow,” is the ghost of a bride who has a string of murdered husbands. She’s gained a massive fan base online and within Disney fans, and can be found on a variety of merchandise in the Parks.

The Haunted Mansion is an iconic attraction with a variation in almost every Disney Park around the world. While creepy and haunting, it’s also fun and has a theme song that will be stuck in your head for hours, making it fun for riders of all ages. While there was a film adaptation in 2003 starring Eddie Murphy, the attraction will once again be the star of a Disney film in the 2023 adaptation, Haunted Mansion. It’s clear that appreciation for Disney can be found even in the most unexpected of places, like a”My Little Pony” comic series and a handful of Haunted Mansion references.