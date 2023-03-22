Iconic Disney Restaurant Gets a New Menu

If you haven’t visited this EPCOT staple in a while, you may be in for a surprise next time you go!

A slew of dining changes has hit the Walt Disney World Resort recently. With updated menus, seasonal offerings, and the return of character dining at locations like Cinderella’s Royal Table, the world of Disney Dining is truly feeling back to normal for the first time in a while!

Eagle-eyed Disney fans have also noticed some changes on the menu at an EPCOT classic. Coral Reef Restaurant in Future World is one of the most unique dining experiences in Walt Disney World. Guests are invited to dine “under the sea” without getting wet as they eat alongside spectacular views of a coral reef featuring over 60 aquatic species and 2,000 creatures that call it home. The tank holds enough water to fill 54 Olympic-sized swimming pools!

The fare is mostly seafood classics, which is either a delight or sort of strange, depending on how you feel about eating fish while watching fish. However, the restaurant has gotten a few menu updates and changes recently. Here’s what’s old, what’s new, and what’s vanished off the menu.

Appetizers

REMOVED! Trio of Seasonal Dips — Fresh Vegetable Crudité and Crisps

— Fresh Vegetable Crudité and Crisps REMOVED! Caesar Salad

ADDED! Seafood Artichoke Dip — Creamy blend of Seafood, Spinach, and Artichokes

— Creamy blend of Seafood, Spinach, and Artichokes ADDED! Reef Salad — Seasonal Mixed Greens and Pickled Vegetables with Pomegranate Vinaigrette and Walnut Praline

Entrees

CHANGE! The Shrimp and Grits are now served with a Seared Grit Cake, Andouille Hash, and Cajun Emulsion

are now served with a Seared Grit Cake, Andouille Hash, and Cajun Emulsion CHANGE! The Mahi Mahi is now served with Street Corn-style Salad and Cilantro-Lime Crema over Garlic Jasmine Rice.

is now served with Street Corn-style Salad and Cilantro-Lime Crema over Garlic Jasmine Rice. CHANGE! The Slow-Roasted Prime Rib is now served with Roasted Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, and Mixed Herb Pistou.

is now served with Roasted Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, and Mixed Herb Pistou. REMOVED! Cajun Chicken Pasta

REMOVED! Grilled Vegetable Skewer

REMOVED! Orange-glazed Sustainable Salmon

ADDED! Mushroom Ravioli — Roasted Mushroom Ravioli with Scallion, Blistered Tomatoes, and Tomato-Lavender Broth

— Roasted Mushroom Ravioli with Scallion, Blistered Tomatoes, and Tomato-Lavender Broth ADDED! Seared Verlasso Salmon with Roasted Parsnip and Piquillo Pepper, Bacon, and Lemon Beurre Blanc

with Roasted Parsnip and Piquillo Pepper, Bacon, and Lemon Beurre Blanc ADDED! Harissa Chicken with Saffron Couscous, Citrus Yogurt, and Spice-roasted Seasonal Vegetables

Kids Menu