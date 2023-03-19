How to Ride Roller Coasters for Charity

Would you like to enjoy a day at a theme park AND support a good cause? Well, now’s your chance!

Give Kids The World is a fantastic nonprofit organization in Kissimmee, Florida, that provides critically ill children and their families with week-long wish vacations at no cost to them. Similar to the Make-a-Wish Foundation, they work with thousands of families a year, having granted wishes to nearly 177,000 families since its founding in 1986.

Their central location is the Give Kids the World Village, a special hotel and Resort for families on the program. The Village is made up of 166 private villas and four accessible attractions. It also features a wide variety of amenities and activities, all named after children who have had their wishes granted. Its location in Kissimmee allows the organization to frequently collaborate with destinations like the Walt Disney World Resort, a frequent supporter and collaborator.

Give Kids the World has announced the return of its annual Coasting for Kids fundraiser. As the organization is still recovering financially from COVID-19, it’s a wonderful opportunity for roller coaster and theme park enthusiasts to help raise funds. Participants can find more information for the event on the Give Kids the World website, and anyone who raises over $100 for the organization will receive complimentary admission to a variety of parks, along with special perks, including a welcome breakfast, exclusive ride times for the Park’s coasters, and a Coasting for Kids t-shirt.

The following Parks will be participating in the event:

Adventureland Resort in Iowa

Busch Gardens in Virginia

Carowinds in South Carolina

Dollywood in Tennessee

Kennywood in Pennsylvania

Knoebels in Pennsylvania

Lake Compounce in Connecticut

Splish Splash in New York

Story Land in New Hampshire

Those who wish to participate can register on the Give Kids the World website or support an already-existing team. You can also donate as a virtual rider should you not be able to make it to one of the Parks.

Get ready to support a great cause and happy coasting!