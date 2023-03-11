How to Attend Disney’s Most EXCLUSIVE Holiday Festival

Disney Parks are known for their holiday celebrations and offerings, with weeks of opportunities for Guests to join in on the festivities. Halloween celebrations begin in August at the Magic Kingdom, and as soon as the spooky season is over, the Parks transform into Christmas wonderlands overnight.

However, did you know that one of Disney’s coolest holiday celebrations only lasts four days? In fact, it’s so short, some Guests don’t even know it exists. Here’s how to get in on the action.

Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant in Disney Springs is one of the most authentic pieces of Ireland you can get in Florida – seriously, as craftsmen actually built the pub in Ireland and then shipped it to Disney Springs. This year, the Mighty St. Patrick’s Festival returns to Raglan Road from March 16-19 and promises four days of good food, authentic drinks, shopping, and live entertainment.

Starting with entertainment, Disney invites exclusive acts, some from Ireland itself, just for this celebration. This year, the acts include Elevation, one of the most popular U2 tribute bands, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year; Strings & Things, a traditional Irish and folk crossover band hailing from Tipperary and Galway; the legendary Men of Aran; and of course, the Raglan Road Irish Dancers, who perform at the pub year-round but are kicking off celebrations (literally) throughout the festival. The full entertainment schedule can be found on the Raglan Road website.

Disney has a lot of specialty St. Patrick’s Day food and drink offerings this year, and some of the best ones can be found at Raglan Road. Selections include the prime short rib and brisket OMG Burger, Shepherd’s Pie, and fresh Fish & Chips. You can also try a sampling of traditional drinks with Raglan Road’s Signature Brew Flight or Whiskey Flight.

The Shop of Ireland boutique, which is adjacent to the restaurant, will also be offering exclusive merchandise alongside face painting and giveaways. If you’re looking to attend the Mighty St. Patrick’s Day Festival on March 17, St. Patrick’s Day itself, Raglan Road will open at 11 a.m. for Guests on a first-come, first-serve basis, with a $20 cover charge for Guests 18 and older (younger Guests may enter for free). No reservations will be accepted that day, and we HIGHLY recommend getting there early or being prepared to wait. If you’d rather avoid the crowds and revel on one of the other festival days, you can make a reservation on the My Disney Experience app, the Raglan Road website via OpenTable, or by calling 407-938-0300.