Fans Rally Around Moana Performer on Social Media After Adults Mocked Her Weight

Moana is finding her way to Walt Disney World Resort. From Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana at EPCOT, to a permanent meet-and-greet at Disney’s Animal Kingdom starting April 22, this Disney Princess is making waves in Central Florida!

Ahead of her permanent meet-and-greet, Moana recently made a surprise visit to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. Disney Parks fan and photographer “Tikiman’s Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages” shared a photo of the legendary wayfinder and a young fan on Facebook:

Unfortunately, the Walt Disney World Resort fan quickly deleted the post and created a new one after adult fans mocked the Moana actress’ weight and body type. “There were too many people who commented on the other one who forgot how to be decent adults. I already banned some of them,” he wrote.

Commenters quickly rallied around Moana and pointed out how happy the little girl looked. “What’s wild is the adults who forget it’s… NOT FOR THEM . I see a smiling kid,” one fan wrote. “As a father, that is all I care about. Moana, great job. You look great and fulfilled the most important role, making a child’s DAY.”

“I see a smiling child and that’s what’s important, people can be so judgmental, sad they have to ruin it for others,” another fan agreed.

The little girl’s mother also commented, clearing up misconceptions about the Disney character interaction. “She was star struck!!” she said.

More on Moana (2016)

“Three thousand years ago, the greatest sailors in the world voyaged across the vast Pacific, discovering the many islands of Oceania,” Walt Disney Animation Studios writes. “But then, for a millennium, their voyages stopped, and no one knows why… Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Moana is about an adventurous teenager who, with help from demigod Maui (voiced by Dwayne Johnson) sails out on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and save her people.”

Are you excited for Moana to come to Walt Disney World Resort?

