Fans Have Surprising Reaction to Latest Disney Teaser Trailer

Disney has a long list of films coming out in 2023 that are sure to get fans excited!

Along with a live-action Little Mermaid adaptation and a new Indiana Jones installment, Disney is doing a new version of a live-action Haunted Mansion (2023) movie. The teaser trailer dropped today and hinted at several familiar characters, including Madame Leota, the Hat Box Ghost, and the widowed bride, Constance.

The Haunted Mansion trailer is here.

Unlike the 2003 Eddie Murphy version, this does seem to focus more on the ride from the Disney parks, rather than just being a film based on the concept of the ride. The film takes place in a mansion in New Orleans and the teaser trailer shows familiar aspects like the iconic purple wallpaper and the stretching room and portraits.

Initial fan reviews of the teaser trailer are overall surprisingly positive! The Eddie Murphy version has been blasted as either disappointing or a cult classic, but is, for the most part, an ignored Disney film. The new version, starring Roasrio Dawson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson, and several other stars, is so far faring better. Although some people have pointed out that it does look like it will also be a comedy, rather than the horror film some fans were hoping for, it does fit the theming of the Haunted Mansion attraction. The ride itself, although spooky, isn’t a horror ride, and doesn’t take itself too seriously. Several Twitter users have expressed surprise at the fact that the teaser looks good.

One commenter, @fanvcritic, expressed a common opinion,

I had a sigh of relief after watching this. I’m still peeved that Del Toro didn’t get to make his Haunted Mansion.. but this looks promising. It seems like it’ll be scary enough and the jokes landed for me.

