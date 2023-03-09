Disneyland Attraction Closed, Boarded up During Major, Ongoing Renovation

One historic Disneyland experience is still covered up, with not much known about the future of the attraction.

If you’ve visited the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, recently, then you know a lot is going on. Firstly, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway opened at the revamped Mickey’s Toontown, bringing in the impressive trackless dark ride that originally opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Avengers Campus was also a major addition to the Disneyland Resort. Here, Guests can live out their very own Marvel adventures as they encounter some of their favorite characters like Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Thor, and Black Widow.

However, there are some exciting projects that may fly lower on Guests’ radar.

One mysterious project can be found in Adventureland. Tarzan’s Treehouse, which will eventually be called Adventureland Treehouse, started undergoing construction in September of 2021, which is a longer timeframe than regular or seasonal refurbishments.

Since it originally closed, we have seen parts of the attraction be completely dismantled and destroyed as a part of the major retheming project.

Tarzan’s Treehouse opened in 1999 to Disney Guests as a walk-through attraction that showcases the story of Tarzan with treehouse rooms that closely resemble those of salvaged parts from a shipwreck, according to the Disneyland attraction’s backstory.

Disney revealed that Tarzan’s Treehouse would be rethemed to The Swiss Family Robinson and will now be called the Adventureland Treehouse. Before the attraction was Tarzan’s Treehouse, it was known as Swiss Family Treehouse, which opened to Disney guests in 1962, and featured concrete roots, steel limbs, and 300,000 leaves.

The attraction has been covered with scrims and scaffolding for years now, with not much known about the project. A popular rumor floated around about Disney potentially transforming this attraction into an Encanto-themed experience, but Disney dispelled these claims.

Now, Disneyland gives the following statemet to Guests who visit the attraction’s webpage:

“An exciting refresh is coming soon! Tarzan’s Treehouse is undergoing a transformation—and will reopen in a fresh, new way in 2023 as Adventureland Treehouse, a whimsical attraction inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson.”

