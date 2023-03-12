“Disney Wasn’t Having It,” Guest Goes Viral Sneaking Into Park

“The Most Magical Place on Earth” can’t be experienced for free.

No matter how much you love Walt Disney World Resort— including Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– there’s no denying that you have to pay to enjoy the magic. As a matter of fact, any Disney Park Guest who has visited Walt Disney World can attest to the fact that you must pay a pretty penny to enjoy the attractions, entertainment offerings, and much more that the Orlando tourist destination has to offer.

Disney World Guests will pay hundreds, most of the time thousands, of dollars for their vacation to “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” A One-Park, One-Day ticket at Disney World starts at $109.00, but the prices can quickly grow depending on how many days you want to enjoy the Parks and if you want to Park Hopper availability.

Though children under the age of three get into Walt Disney World Resort for free, kids ages 5-9 must have a valid Disney Park Reservation and Ticket, just as if they were an adult. You’ll pay the same price as an adult for children ages 10 and above.

A recent TikTok shows a Guest attempting to sneak in their 5-year-old by putting them in a stroller. The caption shares, “Disney wasn’t having it.”

As you can see, the Guest isn’t able to get past Disney security as the child is clearly older than three years of age.

It’s unknown if the Guest was allowed to purchase another ticket for their child and enter the Park at a later point, or if Disney asked them to leave altogether. Most likely, Disney Cast Members told them to go to Guest Services, where they could purchase a ticket for their child.

Don’t attempt to try and smuggle in a child, or sneak in anything at a Disney Park. Disney Cast Members are only doing their job, and this makes their day even more difficult.

