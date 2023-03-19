Could We See a New ‘Star Wars’ Menu Item at Disney Parks Soon?

Spoiler alerts for those who have not seen the latest Chapter of The Mandalorian. Don’t scroll down further if you have not seen the newest episode!

During the middle of the latest episode of season 3 of ‘The Mandalorian’ – “Chapter 19” featured are two characters from last season who are now part of the Imperial Amnesty Program.

The change in scenery begins within a concert hall, and we see Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi) return to the storyline giving a speech. Since we last saw him, the infamous Imperial doctor appears to have turned a new leaf, courtesy of the Imperial Amnesty Program. He speaks of his good intentions being manipulated by the Empire.

Watching on is the Comms Officer, played by Katy O’Brian. Pershing tells of his mother’s death, which could have been averted by the availability of simple organ cloning on his homeworld. He says thanks to Kaminoan research, he could explore combining traits from two donors to make one outcome. After his lecture, civilians shower him with praise.

On his journey home, his droid chauffeur speaks to him of the wonders of Coruscant as it takes him back to Amnesty Housing. A small group of fellow Amnesty members is talking in the courtyard. Among them is the Comms Officer from Moff Gideon’s (Giancarlo Esposito) ship, who greets the doctor and reconfirms her new allegiance to the New Republic.

The others speak of the Moff with dismay, highlighting rumors that he escaped on the way to his war tribunal or was sent to a mind flayer. She declines to speak to him, saying she tries not to think of the man.

The group makes a toast to the New Republic and shares memories of what they miss from everyday life. The officer offers to show him around. He receives a doorbell call in his quarters, but no one is there when he answers. A mysterious package has been left for him. It contains the travel biscuits he reminisced about earlier.

This got us wondering, has LucasFilm and Disney+ set up a new merchandising item to see as a menu item in the Disney Parks at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge? We see the featured travel biscuits in the tweet below:

Make sure you’re stocked up on travel biscuits from your Imperial ration pack. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/gX7dfPorAf — Galactic Empire (@ImperialBase) March 18, 2023

We are already starting to see some feedback from fans on Twitter about the new item featured in this week’s episode. Check out some of the feedback below:

Ok, who wants to taste one of those biscuits? I predict that they will be available at the @Disney parks alongside the glowing popsicles in no time. https://t.co/bBptaNjHIP — ISB supervisor (@ISBsupervisor) March 19, 2023

Absolutely! To the Empire! 🤗🖤 https://t.co/j06c1pE99M — Qualla Denzel Glover (BSC)(MGG) (@Katanablade95) March 19, 2023

So there you have it, fans are starting to make the call for travel biscuits. Will Disney Park executives pull the trigger on them? Stay tuned to find out.

