Record Breaking Franchise Doesn’t Belong at Disneyland Claim Fans

Avatar: The Way of Water (2023) is a sequel to 2009’s Avatar, which is the highest-grossing film ever made. The sequel currently holds the third-highest position, proving that the franchise hasn’t lost its magic or wonder in the last ten years.

Disney saw promise in it too, because they debuted Pandora: The World of Avatar in 2017 in Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World. The area features two popular attractions, Flight of Passage and Na’vi River Journey. The area is an incredibly immersive land, making Guests feel like Pandora has come to life. At night the ground lights up with bioluminescent plants and pathways throughout the land, making it truly magical.

However, many Disney fans feel as though the franchise doesn’t belong in the Disney Parks, and news of Disneyland soon adding their own version has been met with much negativity. One fan, PixieDustVibes, took to Twitter to express their annoyance, saying they have “zero desire to see Avatar come to Disneyland. At all.”

I have absolutely zero desire to see Avatar come to Disneyland. At all. https://t.co/79UvO8RA4o — Beth ✌︎ (@PixieDustVibes) March 21, 2023

Most of the comments expressed their agreement, with one saying Avatar just feels like “a money grab” and that there’s no place in Disneyland for it to fit in properly. While Pandora seems to fit in at Animal Kingdom, especially considering Animal Kingdom was also supposed to include fictional and fantastic animals, it will seem strange as an addition to Disneyland Resort. One comment states they wouldn’t mind it as long as it’s built as an expansion rather than a replacement.

As the Disney Parks continue to replace their original areas and attractions with IP-based overlays and rethemes, Pandora is just another in a long line of Disney bringing their franchises into the Parks. Further details have yet to be revealed about the upcoming project, so it remains to be seen how exactly Pandora will be included in the California Park.

