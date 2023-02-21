Universal Surprises Airport Passengers With Party

Passengers traveling through Orlando International Airport’s (MCO) Terminal C earlier this month were greeted with a colorful, musical surprise by Universal Orlando.

Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras is one of the Park’s most popular seasonal events, only eclipsed by major holidays like Halloween Horror Nights. The event is two and a half months of Carneval fun, including the famed parade, concerts featuring popular artists, a food and drink festival, and more beads than you could ever want. This year’s event is being held from February 4-April 16 with a concert series featuring Patti LaBelle, the Goo Goo Dolls, Maren Morris, 3 Doors Down, WILLOW, Sean Paul, and more.

The event also features a parade with special floats designed specifically for Universal Mardi Gras, and Guests can purchase a dining package to have the opportunity to ride on the floats and throw beads at the crowd. The food festival features traditional Cajun fair like crawfish boils and beignets and globally-inspired eats from Brazil, India, Japan, Spain, and more.

When the party kicked off on February 4, Universal Orlando surprised those traveling through MCO’s brand new Terminal C. Whether it was Guests who had just finished their Orlando vacation or ones who had just arrived, Universal decided to throw a Mardi Gras party for them right in the terminal. They brought their famous jazz band and some dangers, decked out in their Mardi Gras best, to celebrate the holiday with the passengers.

We brought the biggest Mardi Gras party outside of the bayou to the @MCO and surprised unexpecting travelers! Where should we go next?!? Comment below! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/cksdWtLgiY — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) February 21, 2023

In the video, Guests are seen dancing with the Mardi Gras band outside of the new Universal Studios Store in Terminal C. Dancers throw beads and bring up children and grown-ups alike to partake in the fun. It perfectly encapsulates why locals and tourists alike love Universal Mardi Gras – it’s the biggest Mardi Gras party outside the bayou!

Universal Orlando Mardi Gras runs February 4-April 16; find more information on their website.